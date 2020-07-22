Bulk of the Panhandle assessed at ‘moderate’ on COVID-19 risk dial

The Panhandle saw a slight decrease in its risk level for COVID-19 as reported by public health officials Tuesday.

Each Tuesday, Panhandle Public Health District is releasing information for its “risk dial” and other tools meant to illustrate for the public the risk level of coronavirus activity in the region, county and community,

The Panhandle remains in the “moderate” risk level of a dial used by PPHD, but that risk level is slightly down from the previous week. The tool was released earlier this month and is modeled after similar tools used by health districts across the state.

With a moderate risk level, people are still advised to take precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, such as wearing masks, social distancing and staying at home when possible. A full list of the guidance is available on the PPHD website, pphd.org.

On the county level, the bulk of the Panhandle’s 12 counties covered by the health district remained at moderate levels. Grant and Garden counties remain listed as low risk counties.

Some communities in the Panhandle have seen a decrease from last week in their risk level. Minatare in Scotts Bluff County and Bayard and Bridgeport, both in Morrill County, had been reported at high risk. Those communities are now at moderate risk.

The dial and tools are not a current point-in-time survey, but indicates risk based on three weeks of data, with nine different areas evaluated.

Scotts Bluff Public Health Director Paulette Schnell reported one positive case for coronavirus: a Scotts Bluff County man in his 40s, who contracted the virus through community spread. The Panhandle does currently have 72 active cases of the coronavirus, with two people currently hospitalized. To date, the Panhandle has reported 388 positive cases, with 311 of those persons having recovered. However, the Panhandle has reported five deaths, all elderly individuals from Scotts Bluff County. With 6,901 tests conducted in the Panhandle, the health district reports a cumulative positivity rate of 5.6%.

The bulk of the cases have occurred in Scotts Bluff County, where 260 cases are reported and there are 60 active cases. Morrill County and Cheyenne County follow next in case loads, with 56 total cases reported in Morrill County and 22 total cases in Cheyenne County. Kimball County is the only other county in the Panhandle to be in double digits, with 17 total cases.

Schnell said she has been asked some questions about persons who are tested in Scotts Bluff County, but had traveled to Scotts Bluff County from elsewhere. Those persons, if they test positive, would be reported back to the health districts that they may hail from, such as California or Texas, for example.

Health officials discussed a common myth that children “can’t carry, contract or be infected with COVID-19.” Children can contract the coronavirus. The CDC and state officials have reported cases involving children, even infants, and the Panhandle has also reported cases involving children.

Jessica Davies, assistant director at PPHD, said that though the majority of cases are among adults, the Panhandle has seen about 17% of cases occur in children under 20 and Nebraska has seen 11.7% of cases in children under the age of 20. Just this week, PPHD reported a case involving a child under 10 years of age. To date, PPHD has reported nine cases to have occurred among children under age 9 and 57 cases among children under 19 years of age.

Testing remains available through TestNebraska at Chadron Community Hospital and now at Regional West Health Services. Officials advised that testing at Chadron occurs on Mondays and Fridays and testing is daily at Regional West. Persons can sign up for testing at both those sites through testnebraska.com. Community Action Health Center (CAPWN) in Gering tests on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and sign up is available at tinyurl.com/y7msahzq. These three sources offer free testing.

Morrill County Community Hospital is also offering testing on a daily basis, but insurance companies will be billed for testing or can pay for it on their own. Other local hospitals and clinics are also offering testing, but check with your facility to see if you qualify for testing.