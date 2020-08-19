The one-of-a-kind Brazilian special shaped balloon known as Buzzy the friendly green monster drew a crowd while Missouri pilot Pat Fouge floated across the skies over Scotts Bluff County at the 2020 Old West Balloon Fest.

“People really love Buzzy,” Vicki Fouge said.

Buzzy’s large size, bright colors, unique characters and double sized expression are features which continue to make this special shape balloon a crowd pleaser, specifically with kids, Vicki said.

Designed and made in Brazil, Vicki and Pat Fouge had the opportunity to “adopt” Buzzy from a friend a few years in the past, Vicki said, an opportunity the balloonists couldn’t pass up.

Since the Fouge’s purchase of Buzzy, they have taken the balloon a number of locations across the United States and across the world, including Thailand and Ireland.

The Fouges travels with Buzzy have been popular with people across the world who have posted and shared photos with them on Buzzy’s social media platforms, Vicki said.

“We love people to take pictures of Buzzy and to post and share pictures with us,” Vicki said referring to Buzzy’s Facebook page, known as “Buzzy the balloon.”

Between Buzzy’s size and the characters propped on his shoulders, piloting and inflating the balloon comes with different challenges than the typically shaped hot air balloon, Vicki said.

“A special shape is a little bit different, a little trickier, simply because we have appendages (characters) on this hot air balloon, we have to make sure all the extra vents on the appendages are closed before we can inflate,” Vicki said.

Having flown balloons for more than 20 years, Pat’s piloting experience allows him to maneuver the large balloon with accuracy, a task which he said involves using the wind, similar to sailing.

Aspects of Buzzy which make flying even more challenging are features such as the inflated character inside of the balloon's cavity, which also makes the inflation and deflation process more extensive than the average hot air balloon.

“Buzzy’s appendages are really big so we take some extra time in inflation and more space because Buzzy is a lot bigger than a normal balloon,” Vicki said.

Because of the numerous vents which are located in each appendage and characters on Buzzy, Vicki said, a larger crew is needed.

The Fouges said bringing Buzzy to the Old West Balloon Fest has been a great experience which they look forward for the years to come.