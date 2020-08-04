Children squealing with laughter as they run through the forest or teens singing and roasting marshmallows around the campfire have not been popular staples for summer 2020 across the United States.

According to a CampMinder survey, nearly 62% of summer camps had closed for the year as of June. The Panhandle’s own Camp Rock did not.

Camp Rock Executive Director Art DeVos said it wasn’t a matter of if they would stay open, but how.

“First and foremost, we have a deep conviction that our mission doesn’t change because of a pandemic,” DeVos said. “Our first goal was to still run the camp onsite, residentially, and make sure we were doing it legally and still doing it with the utmost care and consideration for the health of campers. Their safety has always been paramount, and this is no different.”

Depending on what Gov. Pete Ricketts' office recommended for summer camps, DeVos said he considered transforming the typical week-long overnight camp into a traveling day camp for the 2020 summer. But that was Plan B. Plan A was to find a way, no matter what, to keep their doors open for a camp as normal and safe as they could make it.

This required hours upon hours of phone calls with public health officials, DeVos said. He held numerous conversations with Panhandle Public Health officials, Scotts Bluff Public Health officials, local ER doctors and nurses, their health inspector and Ricketts' office directly.

After a lot of prep work, sanitization and a two-and-a-half-week late start, Camp Rock hosted its first week of camp beginning June 22. Their final day of camp is Aug. 12. During the entire span of their camp season, they dealt with just a single COVID-19 incident in which one week’s speaker found out a family member contracted the virus and left the camp the day he got there to quarantine. For safety precautions, five staff members also quarantined, and a total of six staff and campers together were tested. All tests came back negative.

“Obviously, we went through the process with the Panhandle Public Health and Scotts Bluff Public Health, but they determined that the risk was very low because of the protocols and procedures that we had in place,” said DeVos. “So we had the green light to continue all the way through.”

These procedures included newly installed outdoor sinks, outdoor registration from the car, enhanced and more frequent sanitizing and masked up staff members. Many aspects of the camp had to be adjusted to create a healthy and safe environment for the children. Every day at camp, campers would have a thermometer at their forehead as soon as they left their bunk room. It even meant cancellation of the end-of-camp worship celebration that took place at the end of each week with the children’s families in tow.

Despite all the extra precautions, campers were still able to have a good time and grow in their faith with their summer friends. DeVos did say that they closed for the week of July 27, not specifically because of COVID-19, but because with five quarantined staff members and one gone for personal reasons, it was hard to provide a quality week of camp for their campers. Instead, they opted to move back their final week of camp.

“We tried to keep as much normalcy as we could for it,” DeVos said. “We want to do things well, offering a solid program to all the kids.”

With so many summer camps canceled across the country, roughly 19.5 million children did not get the experience that Camp Rockers did, according to the American Camp Association. DeVos said he recognized the ability to stay open was not an option for most camps, and he’s grateful that it was for Camp Rock.

“I just know I’m incredibly thankful that we get to run,” said DeVos. “We know that this is very much a blessing to be able to do so.”