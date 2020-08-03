Sydney Huckfeldt, whose family operates Huckfeldt Cattle Company in Gering, has been involved in 4-H and FFA for about five years, and has been recognized with a number of awards at this year’s Scotts Bluff County Fair.

Showing a heifer in the 4-H competition and a steer named Louis in the FFA competition, she received the grand champion market heifer in the 4-H competition, grand champion steer for FFA and reserve champion overall. She also won grand champion showmanship for the FFA.

“We’ve been involved in the fair for years,” Huckfeldt said. “My dad, Chip, showed animals here when he was a kid. Then my sister got involved. I just followed long with it as soon as I was old enough.”

Huckfeldt is now a sophomore at Gering High School and is looking forward to another three years of eligibility for showing livestock at the county fair.

“I like everything about showing livestock,” she said. “I like being with others and meeting new people. I also love competition and the fact we’re all here for the same reason. I’ve made some really good friends here.”

Huckfeldt said working with and training livestock requires hard work no matter what. While the effort might not pay off in the short term, it will eventually.

She’s also learned some qualities that will be helpful to her in the future.

“Being a good sport is important, no matter what you’re doing with your life,” she said. “Never be cocky. You can’t go into something thinking you’re always going to win because it doesn’t turn out that way.”

As she summed it up, a good attitude goes a long way in life, no matter how old you are.

Getting the animals ready for competition is always a big time commitment. Huckfeldt gets up early every day to wash the animals. But sometimes, depending on her schedule, bath time has to wait until the evening.

“I work with the animals all summer and take them to progress shows, so this is a year-round thing for me,” she said.

Huckfeldt also wants to go into some kind of ag-related line of work once she graduates. Her sister is currently studying animal science.

“Animal science is kind of interesting to me, but I haven’t thought about a profession that much so far,” she said. “There are a lot of possible areas to explore in that industry.”

One thing is certain: Huckfeldt said she’ll be back next year with more animals to show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.