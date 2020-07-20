Cheyenne commissioners hear from pest control rep on prairie dog problems

SIDNEY — The owner of a pest control firm from Wyoming presented information on prairie dog eradication to Cheyenne County officials Monday.

At the commissioners’ last meeting July 6, they approved renewal of a contract with the United States Department of Agriculture for wildlife services within the county, stressing that issues with prairie dogs were increasing in the county. One couple from Lodgepole indicated they had prairie dogs in their garage in town.

Commissioner Philip Sanders told Zeb Goodrich, owner of M & M Services LLC in Newcastle, that landowners are the ones who would have to contact him for his services, not the county.

“(Landowners) need help,” Sanders said. “That’s why they came to us. We have to help any way we can, but it’s got to be the landowner’s decision.”

After the July 6 meeting, Sanders said he was inundated with calls from people from as far out as Arkansas and Washington state who had read about the scope of the problem in the county.

“I had over 70 phone calls, mostly people wanting to hunt prairie dogs,” Sanders said. “(Goodrich) and I think two others wanted to look into poisoning or doing what you guys do. The rest all wanted to hunt, and once again, we’re just not in that business. That’s not for us to make that decision. That’s on private land, and (landowners) need to contact you guys if they so choose.”

Goodrich told the commissioners he hoped coming to their meeting would shed light for area landowners that there are companies that can handle the infestation.

“There is a company out there that can really take care of the ranches down here,” Goodrich said. “That land that you have down here, and the big prairie dog towns you have down here, we’re able to take care of those big 1,000-acre prairie dog towns with no problem, and give everybody a little peace of mind.”

Goodrich told the commissioners his company covers many large ranches in Wyoming and Montana, performing pest control for prairie dogs and other invasive animals.

“What you want to do is you want to tackle these things like a shotgun,” Goodrich said, indicating that his company cold cover 500-1,000 acres per day. “You want to be able to cover a vast amount of ground all at once.”

Commissioner Randal Miller reemphasized that any issues with prairie dogs ultimately go back to the property owner unless there are extenuating circumstances.

“The prairie dog problem is the responsibility of the landowner,” Miller said. “The county only gets involved when it comes to a case where they refuse to take care of it themselves, or a health issue arises or some other event such as that.

“It’s much like the noxious weed program. The noxious weeds (program) is carried out by Chris Burks, the county weed superintendent, and there are also private entities out there that take care of noxious weeds. This is another example. There is private industry. Obviously, (Sanders) has heard from a bunch, (County board chairman Darrell Johnson) has heard from a lot, so there are private individuals out there,”

The county board will not endorse any one service provider over another, but information on a number of private companies will be made available to individuals by contacting the county clerk’s office at 308-254-2141.

“We will not get involved until we have to, but we are not afraid to get involved,” Miller said. “When that time comes, we’ve already proven it, we will step in and take care of it. But at this point, the landowners are responsible for taking care of their prairie dogs, not the county.”