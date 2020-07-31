Jonah Splichal stood, dressed in a Hogwarts cape with a chicken in his arms at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Wednesday.

“This is my owl. He just delivered my letter.”

Generally, witches and wizards aren’t spotted at county fairs but Wednesday afternoon was an exception — there was even a unicorn. Well, a chicken with a horn, anyway.

Area 4-H’ers dressed up their poultry for a costume contest, where Splichal took things to the next level with his Harry Potter-themed outfit. Heidi Latowsky brought in her “dancing unicorn ballerina” chicken, complete with a horn and a tutu. Latowsky also dressed to fit the theme with a unicorn headband.

Jessica Splichal carried a chicken dressed as an angel to the table, Justin Missel came with handcuffs for his “captured chicken,” while his brother’s bird was dressed up like a bunny.

Margo Bowles and Molly Stricker entered together with chickens dressed as the Princess and the Frog.

Kinlee Bayless came out on top in the competition, bringing two chickens dressed as a chicken sandwich and a server from Chick-fil-A. Tilly, the server, even had a name tag.

Mia Bowles decided to go with something highly relevant to 2020: Coronavirus. Her chicken was dressed to look like a virus cell.

Earlier in the day, she and her Black Japanese Banton earned first place in Showmanship. This is the third year she’s shown animals, and said she enjoys that 4-H gives her a chance to get creative.

“I love crafting things and taking photos,” she said.

Her chicken’s outfit was one of her creations.

“I used pipe cleaners, pom-poms and a bib we found at the dollar store,” she said.