After closing at the end of October and undergoing a total makeover, the center at Chimney Rock is now welcoming visitors.

The Ethel and Christopher J. Abbott Visitor Center reopened on Aug. 1 with a whole new look. The change is obvious as soon as visitors walk through the door and becomes even clearer as they move to the gallery.

“Everything has been remodeled,” curator Loren Pospisil said.

The education room for school programs has been expanded. There is a new theater space and the gift shop has been improved. Additionally, there is a new space that will act as a storm shelter.

The visitor center was originally built in 1994 and the building had not been updated since. The content inside hadn’t received many updates either, with many exhibits and the site’s introductory video were also described as being outdated.

“I liked them, but they were 25 years old,” Pospisil said about the old displays. “A lot of them were starting to show their age. The wagon everyone loves so much was just used to death … and a lot of other displays really needed touched up.”

Now, every exhibit is new.

“The displays are engaging and there are some hands-on things,” Pospisil said. “We also have more Native American stuff than before.”

A soundscape will give guests an opportunity to hear about the Oregon Trail by those who traveled it.

“It brings the history of these people to life,” said Jessica Strube, History Nebraska exhibits coordinator in a recent announcement about the reopening. “We are also excited about the new interactive displays and photo viewers where guests can see historical images in 3D.”

Initially, there were plans to have a grand reopening, but because of COVID-19 the celebration is on hold.

“Something is planned, but it will be later,” Pospisil said.

COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the travel and tourism industry, and Pospisil was told to anticipate about 25 percent of the museum’s typical visitation.

“We’re actually running about two-thirds to three-quarters,” he said. “People are surprised we’re open because so many other places are closed.”

While visitation is doing better than expected, the site currently has limited hours. Because of the pandemic, the decision was made not to hire seasonal employees.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday from Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 5-18. Children ages 4 and under, History Nebraska members, AAM/AASLH/ICOM members and employees of the State of Nebraska can visit for free.

“Pioneer history cannot be told without including the westward trails, Chimney Rock and the Nebraska landscape,” said History Nebraska director CEO Trevor Jones in an earlier announcement. “We are excited for our visitors to experience the new exhibits and learn more about Nebraska’s iconic landmark.”