Cirrus House has received grants that have assisted the organization in recent months.
In a press release, Cirrus House executive director Brent Anderson said that for the past few years, Cirrus House has been working diligently to manage its budget and build up a reserve account for unexpected expenses. Last year’s hail storm provided an unwanted opportunity to use those reserves on insurance deductibles on the 81 low-income and special needs apartments owned by Cirrus House as well as its business offices. As the organization entered the first few months of 2020, it not only dealt with a reduction of income, from lower member participation (due to COVID-19) but it has also turned out to be a bad year for unexpected repairs.
The Cirrus House Assisted Living’s commercial kitchen had a grease trap that needed to be replaced. A poor design on the part of an architect over 20 years ago placed that grease trap below a concrete floor making it a far more difficult, and expensive, job than it should have been, at a cost of $6,300.
A commercial walk-in freezer at the Clubhouse Day Rehabilitation program had its 20-year-old compressor and cooling system go bad. Current EPA regulations required it to be replaced by a new unit that meets the latest EPA regulations at a cost of $8,100.
Anderson said. “People joke that bad things often happen in threes and guess what, it did with us.”
Not more than a month had passed and the walk-in refrigerator at the Clubhouse also went bad and had to be replaced at a cost of $8,100.
With up to $22,500 of unexpected expenses Cirrus House turned to friends and partners in the community for help. The following came to the rescue with their generosity:
— The Oregon Trail Community Foundation awarded $5,100.
— The C.W. Yount Foundation contributed $2,000 at the time of the repairs and another $2,000 shortly after.
— Private anonymous donors contributed an additional $1,000 to Cirrus House for its unexpected expenses.
“Many people don’t realize the tremendous impact Cirrus House makes in the community until they have a friend or loved one who is personally impacted,” Anderson said. “Once you face struggles together, however, it often creates life-long friendships and we find that is true of our donors as well.
“As you can imagine, managing the budget of a non-profit can be a challenge, but it’s no understatement to say we can’t do it without our community partners,” he said. For more information about Cirrus House and its programs, contact the organization, 308-635-1488.
