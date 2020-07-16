GERING — The City of Gering will eliminate two of its positions in at the Administration Building and Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley said Wednesday more reviews of positions will be expected from other departments.

Cooley said the current six positions for finance, utility and clerical staff will be reduced to four positions.

“With technology and more proficient procedures put into place, we found we can carry out duties with less people,” Cooley said, adding that the current staff are guaranteed their positions until Oct. 31.

Cooley said all six were encouraged to reapply for the new jobs.

“With brand-new job descriptions and new positions and new pay, we wanted them to apply just like any member of the public,” she said.

Cooley said this review took six months and is part of an effort to upgrade procedures, technology and “be cognizant of public money.”

“It’s going to be city-wide, somebody has to be first,” she said. “It will be something stressed to all departments in the upcoming budget year.”

According to a press release, the new job descriptions will be reviewed by the personnel committee and sent to the Gering City Council for approval. Cooley said she anticipates accepting applications “in the next few weeks.”