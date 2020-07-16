There was plenty of talk about the suit.

Public Works Director Pat Heath took some good-natured ribbing Thursday from colleagues in City Hall for abandoning his usual polo and jeans for a peach shirt, matching tie and a black suit ensemble to interview for the Gering city administrator position before city council members and Mayor Tony Kaufman.

Kaufman told the Star-Herald two weeks ago that the city was looking for “the best person, simple as that,” to manage the city’s $34 million budget, 85 full-time employees and 150 part-time employees. The current city administrator, Lane Danielzuk, is retiring after 12 years.

Heath’s interview is the second of four finalist interviews, following Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley’s two weeks ago. The other interviews are scheduled for July 20 and 22 for former Alliance City Manager Pam Caskie from Sevierville, Tennessee, and veteran Dustin Stambaugh from Littleton, Colorado.

Heath brought a small bottle of hand sanitizer and a mask printed with stars and stripes, but left them near the door. He refrained from the customary round of handshakes, telling the Star-Herald later, it was due to the pandemic.

Heath’s interview lasted two hours, with Kaufman asking the same questions prepared for all candidates.

Health said his vision for the city extends beyond five or ten years and said the changes to the city’s plan and zoning code would make that easier to achieve.

“I have a good vision for the city,” he said. “I want to see growth in residential, commercial and industrial sectors.”

Heath told stories throughout his 39-year tenure in city administration, talking about struggles after the flood of 1995, or when he butted heads with city council members over a back-flow regulations in the late ‘90s. He started his career in North Platte, his hometown, and later moved to Gering, where he’s been since 1991. Heath said there’s lot to learn, saying he had no experience in labor negotiations and understanding some of the city’s units.

Heath said the vital skill he thought the position requires is communication.

“Without communication, no one knows what’s going on or where to go,“ Heath said. “I think the public would say the same thing.”

Heath said it was important to him to be visible in the community, talking about his experience volunteering to referee soccer.

For his final statement, Health emphasized he planned to stay with the city if he lost out on the position.

“I agree with all of you, Gering deserves the best person for the job,” Heath said. “If I’m not that person, I will work with that person.”

After the interview, Heath told the Star-Herald if he got the job of city administrator he’d give up the polo and wear dress shirts with a tie, the occasional sport coat and khakis.

“I’d leave the suit for special occasions,” he said, laughing.

