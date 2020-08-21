The city of Kimball was recognized by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) for its business development efforts at its city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

DED Business Development Consultant Brittany Hardin presented city officials with the certification for the Nebraska Leadership Certified Community program. Kimball is now the 29th member of the program and the fourth in the Panhandle.

Hardin said it is standard to go into the community to present local leaders with a certificate for which they have worked hard. She said Kimball has been working toward this membership for a number of years.

According to a DED press release, Kimball’s $1 million dollar investment into local business incentive programs has demonstrated its potential in local economic development and helped earn its membership in the LCC program.

“The City of Kimball appreciates the hard work from our Economic Development Department in their efforts to become a Leadership Certified Community in Nebraska,” Kimball Mayor Keith Prunty said in the press release. “This certification will benefit the City as another tool to modernize and redevelop various areas within our community.”

Kimball’s Local Option Municipal Development Act (LB840) loan program has helped area business owners develop and restore their businesses to improve their overall contribution to the community.

This program has helped businesses like High Point RV Park, The Sagebrush LLC, Karen’s Kitchen, Beer and Loathing, George Risk Industries and Kimball Auto Parts to expand or renovate their businesses.

The program has even assisted Kimball Bakery and Merrycakes, a business that is featured as a 2020 stop on the Nebraska Tourism Commission’s Nebraska Passport Program.

City staff and leaders have worked hard to renovate and establish business in town and boost the economy, said Elyse Schlake, Kimball economic development director.

She said the LCC program will give the city a leg up when applying for other grants. That’s one of the major benefits of being a part of the LCC program, according to the DED’s LCC Program Manager Kelly Gewecke.

“Once you’re certified, it’s good for five years. It gets the exposure amongst other communities throughout the state,” Gewecke said. “Then they get bonus points on any grant that we have available through the DED. It also bodes well for any other foundations. They tend to look at the certification more positively because they know (the city) has gone through the process to get ready.”

The process for becoming certified is an extensive one. It includes having a strategic plan in place, proper relationships established among the business community and updated technological communications such as a city website. Hardin praised Kimball for having a great business community and a great strategic plan in place.

“They have a great strategic plan in place and excellent relationships in the business community,” she said. “They have great opportunity for growth there.”

Prunty said it’s all thanks to Kimball’s economic development department.

“(The LCC program) is open to every community; it’s just doing the dedication and the work to get it done and accomplished,” he said. “It’s a very good pat on the back for our economic development department.”

According to an Aug. 12 press release, Kimball’s LB840 grants and loans have been placed on hold for the remainder of this fiscal year. Kimball’s Economic Development Department will still accept applications for Fiscal Year 2020-21, which starts Oct. 1.

