City of Scottsbluff budget talks begin

The first presentation of the fiscal year 2020-21 City of Scottsbluff budget came before the city council Thursday.

The council is looking at what would be a $43 million budget that includes nearly $9 million in capital improvement projects (CIP) funding.

As part of the proposed budget, there would be a 67 cent monthly increase in utility costs for sanitation, but no increase to residents in utility costs for water or wastewater. As a result, the estimated base bi-monthly city utility bill would increase from $119.35 to $120.69, an increase of 1.12%. The sanitation increase will be used to offset additional tipping fees as Scottsbluff likely moves toward private sector landfill services — at least for a short time.

Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said the city finds itself in a favorable position where it isn’t being forced to cut expenses at this time. He told the council their actions and the actions of past councils have created that position.

“I think it’s important for the community to understand that this council is responsible for the financial condition of this community,” he said. “This council has made decisions over the years that protects this community from some of the things you’ve seen in other communities.

"The COVID issue has put pressure, stress on communities throughout the nation, and you are in a unique position in this community because of the decisions you all sitting up there have made over the years. ... You’ve got to give credit where credit is due, this goes way back, decades, to other councils and other administrations, but it’s been very responsible.”

Kuckkahn presented a recommendation to the council to consider amending the current LB 840 legislation that caps the amount of property tax revenues that can go into the general fund at $175,000. The remainder of the city’s property tax funds go toward capital expenses and debt services.

Currently, the city’s debt services expenses are low because the current and past city councils have moved to lower the city’s debt and pay for more expenses with cash. Allowing more property tax dollars to go to the general fund rather than debt services would allow for more flexibility in the city’s funds. The change would not increase property taxes for residents, jut redistribute where those tax revenues are applied. The measure would have to be put on the ballot in November for approval by the voters.

“This would not add taxes, it would simply shift the direction of the money,” Kuckkahn said.

Councilman Scott Shaver said he agrees with the shift rather than continuing to put money into a pot where it isn’t needed.

“We’ve been purposely trying to get it down to virtually nothing,” he said of the debt services account. “Since the money is still going there, that doesn’t really help. We changed directions, and the money is still going the same direction, that doesn’t really help.”

Primary areas of increase in the proposed budget would be in personnel areas. There is a proposed 2% cost of living increase budgeted for non-union city employees. Union contracts with police and fire are being negotiated with a 2% increase for those employees as well. The only employees who would not receive the increase would be those in the public works union, who recently negotiated a new contract.

There are departments where additional employees are needed, so there may be additional hiring, but those positions would be kept to a minimum.

The CIP requests from the city’s departments involve larger purchases such as vehicles and equipment or street repairs such as a $2 million proposed project to repair Avenue B. Kuckkahn said when department heads bring CIP requests forward, he questions them to make sure the expense is necessary before he checks off on anything, but he trusts his people in their requests.

“I think that the department heads know what they need (for CIP),” Kuckkahn said. “I think that we have a good bunch of department heads. ... You’ve got to depend on your department heads to know what they’re doing, and I do. I depend on them to know what they’re doing. I’ll defer to their judgment on most of these things.”

Kuckkahn, who will be leaving his position once the city hires a new manager, said he will issue a challenge to the department heads to make sure they are effectively utilizing the $8,883,201 in CIP funds in the best interest of the community.

“My challenge to the departments when I depart will be to make darn sure you get that stuff done,” Kuckkahn said. “That’s a lot of money to spend in a year. I’ll tell you, it is. My expectation when they put this stuff forward is you spend it. You take care of business. You get these pieces of equipment and projects done.”

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com