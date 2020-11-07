City to close office doors to public

The City of Torrington will be closing all doors to city offices beginning Thursday, Nov. 12. Staff will still be working but will not be available to the public, unless by appointment.

In a note from Mayor Randy Adams, he said the closure is due to the COVID-19 cases in Goshen County. All facilities will be closed until further notice.

Residents are all urged to communicate via phone, email, or text to contact the city for an in-person appointment if regular business cannot be conducted over the phone. And residents are asked to use the drop boxes for monthly bills.

City office numbers are: City Administration 307-532-5666; Building Inspector 307-532-0298; 307-Electrical 307-532-2422/307-532-1856; Engineering 307-532-4815; Streets/Sanitation 307-532-4689, 307-532-6370; Water/Wastewater 307-532-2012; Airport 307-532-8551; Ambulance 307-532-7052; Cemetery 307-532-4724; City Shop 307-532-8600; Fire 307-532-8833; Golf 307-532-3868; Landfill 307-534-4713; Municipal Court 307-532-3966; Museum 307-532-5612; Parks 307-532-7349; Police 307-532-7001 or dial 911 for emergency; Purchasing 307-532-4841.

