City to dismantle Robidoux Trading Post by Oct. 31

Gering city officials announced the Robidoux Trading Post on Carter Canyon Road will be torn down before the end of October, citing both the owners’ decision to terminate the lease for the property and aging infrastructure.

The trading post is a replica built in 1993 of a fur-trading post built in 1830s by the Robidoux brothers. The reconstruction was part of a joint effort by the Gering Tourism Committee, the City of Gering and the Oregon Trail Community Foundation, according to the plaque at the site.

Gering Tourism Director Karla Niedan-Streeks said there is no set date for dismantling of the building, but inspections by structural engineers will start next week.

“It’s not going to happen overnight. It’s going to be a long planning purpose in determining what the next phase of the Robidoux Trading Post will be,” she said in an interview Tuesday.

Saying they will be developing a plan to “dismantle the post, salvage what we can and put it in storage.”

Niedan-Streeks said the city received notice from landowners Michelle and Timothy Perkins on Aug. 6 of their decision to end the lease. The most recent agreement was signed in 2016 and allowed the city to rent 0.2 acres for $1 for the next 20 years, according to the leasing documents.

Either party could end the agreement with six months’ notice, and the City of Gering would be responsible for removing all buildings on that property.

She said engineers determined the building could not be moved due to the wood’s condition and the dirt floor. She said concerns for the building’s conditions have been an ongoing discussion

“Natural wind, weather have had an overall effect on the structural integrity,” she said. “In our review we determined we would need a strong financial investment in the post in the next two to three years to shore up the post structurally.”

“The question was ‘Should we make a several-thousand dollar investment on leased property?'”

The trading post went through a restoration in 2016 through the Nebraska Tourism Cares Program. The goal was to seal the cabin, clean up, re-landscape and replace the roof.

Niedan-Streeks said there have been discussions for a number of years to move the post to make it more accessible and visible to more people. She said some of those ideas and more will be discussed in the near future.

A call to Michelle Perkins went unanswered Wednesday.

Barb Netherland, the president of the Friends of Robidoux — a volunteer board of eight members charged with the care of the site — said the history around the site is murky because of few primary documents and confusion with another location: the Robidoux Blacksmith Shop. She said the reliance on diaries of immigrants makes the whole time period a bit of a puzzle.

“If I lived another 100 years, maybe I’d get it figured out a little,” Netherland said.

She said the location in Carter Canyon is the only replica, and has been used occasionally as an exhibit, displaying maps, traps, furs and other ephemera of the 1850s.

“It did have some things inside it occasionally to demonstrate the livelihood, I mean the Robidouxs were the first documented entrepreneurs in the area,” she said.

Usually, Netherland said, the building is locked, but they’ve led tours for schools and other groups on request.

Netherland said the Friends of Robidoux still needs to meet, and it’s too soon to tell what the next step could be.

“There are hopes for plans in the future,” she said. “It’s an important story and we’ll find a way and a place to tell it.”