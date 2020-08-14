The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department arrested a 30-year-old Colorado man in connection with a burglary at the West Nebraska Regional Airport.
Vincent Hernandez, 30, has been arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to information released by Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Brown.
Brown said Hernandez had been found hiding in the airport after deputies responded to a report of a burglary and vandalism at the airport. Deputies were called to the airport by director Raul Aguallo at about 5:32 a.m.
Deputies investigating found no signs of forced entry, but found Hernandez hiding under the baggage claim conveyor belt after a search of the building. Hernandez is accused of having hidden in a bathroom at the airport until the building closed for the night.
Three vending machines in the building had been completely destroyed. Hernandez is accused of destroying the vending machines, having dumped trash throughout the terminal and damaging equipment in the bathroom.
Deputies allegedly located a syringe of suspected methamphetamine on Hernandez’s person.
The Scottsbluff Police Department assisted in the investigation.
