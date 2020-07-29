Growing up in the Netherlands, Lucienne Keller hadn’t heard of 4-H. When she learned about it, she knew it was something she wanted her children to be involved with someday.

“I found out about this before they were even born,” she said. “I thought, ‘They can do this.’”

Keller had shown horses in her home country before coming to the United States, but the circuits were professional — county fairs are not a thing in the Netherlands, she said.

On Monday her sons, Justin and Laurence, competed in the 4-H Companion Animal Show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair. The pair each showed a cat; Laurence also showed a guinea pig.

Typically, they show rabbits as well, Justin said, but because of a deadly disease spreading rapidly among rabbits, shows have been canceled and bunnies are being kept home.

“It spread around like corona,” Keller said of the illness.

As Justin sat in front of a box fan holding his cat, Flipper, his brother was called up to the judges. Laurence picked the cat up and carried him to the table at the front of the ring.

“He’s a Tom,” Laurence said. “His name is Tom.”

He explained how he cares for Tom and what kind of needs the cat has. The competition is judged on showmanship and knowledge of the animal and its care.

Next, Justin took Flipper to the front and spoke to the judges. When his turn was up, he and the cat returned to their spot in front of the box fan where Justin pulled a mask back up around his face.

“My mom found her in a tree,” he said of the tortoise shell calico.

It was the day after Christmas when Keller and her husband left the house and saw the kitten running around outside. They didn’t think much of it, she said.

“When we came back, she was in the tree,” she said. “My husband brought her in.”

She laughed and added, “He said no more dogs, no more cats, but he brought her in.”

At that point, Justin hadn’t even been born. Flipper has been a part of his life for as long as he can remember, and the shows go nearly that far back. He began in the Clover Kids program, which is open to children under eight, and is now 13. Flipper is 18.

“This will probably be her last year,” Keller said. “We hope not.”

Keller is more of a dog person, and Justin tends to gravitate toward dogs as well but says cats have their benefits. Flipper has been easy to learn with, he said.

“Dogs are better because they can swim and help you with more,” he said. “But cats can hunt down mice.”

They can also be just as snuggly, Laurence said.

“He sleeps on my belly,” he said of Tom.

Lucienne said she’s grateful for the 4-H program and hopes to see more companion animal entries in the future. The event is open to animals that can be kept as pets but are not part of other fair competitions.

One competitor had a tortoise, two came with bearded dragons and a number of cats and guinea pigs were present. Insects are also allowed.

For those who are interested, Justin said the key to success is to, “Always practice. Make sure she has food and water, and make sure you give her a treat.”