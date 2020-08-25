Council asks budget to include proposed public safety tax

Gering City Council members sparred Monday over a new public safety tax, changes to the property tax levy and other proposed increases for residents at another informal meeting to give the City of Gering direction on its upcoming budget.

There were no formal votes Monday, instead finance director Renae Jimenez asked for guidance on how to proceed with a draft budget for September meetings before the Oct. 1 fiscal year.

Council members unanimously recommended an increase for water and sanitation utility rates and a decrease in electric rates.

Mayor Tony Kaufman said while it might seem counterproductive to raise some utilities and lower others, he said it was to change the relationship between the funds, with electricity often funding water shortfalls.

“We just weren’t charging enough,” Kaufman said. “So we had more transfer then there needed to be, when we could just be in the market for what our peers were charging for sanitation and for water.”

At the current rate, 3,000 gallons of water at the current rate costs $15.25, while the proposed cost is an 11.5% increase at $17 for 3,000 gallons. Sanitation would increase by $1.19 from $15.81 to $17.

Electric utility fees are expected to decrease by 5%, though Jimenez said it’s difficult to calculate what that means for the average user. Based on a bill using minimum utilities, she said, it looks like a straight 96 cent increase, but with higher usage of electricity, she said the user will hit a break-even or see a decrease in their bill this year compared to last year.

“As the usage gets higher than 100 kilowatts, then the 96 cent increase gets closer to zero, and then eventually they see a reduction in cost,” she said.

Jimenez said most people are using above 100 kilowatts, “especially in the summer months.”

Last budget session, council members requested exploring how much a 3 cent decrease to the 29 cent property-tax levy would change the budget.

Jimenez said the decrease in the levy would mean the general fund would lose $133,000. Despite cost cutting measures, she said there would still be a significant gap in revenues and expenses, about a $255,000 shortfall.

Kaufman said only a small portion of the city’s budget — about 2% — comes from real estate taxes.

“From utilities ... we’re going to see some relief. It’s not just all take, it’s redistribution from where the funds come from,” he said.

In a 6-2 vote, with Councilmen Dan Smith and Ben Backus dissenting, the council recommended leaving the property tax levy at 29 cents.

Smith said the use of utility transfers to the general fund, which does have a cap, has more buy-in from residents.

“You can choose whether or not to run your electric bill up, you can choose to run if you want your water bill up, but you don’t have any say in property taxes,“ Smith said. “That’s why it’s always been on utilities to fund the city.

“I might be the only one, but I certainly think it should stay that way.”

Council members voted 7-1 to keep a proposed public safety tax, a five-cent charge to be added to the property tax levy. Smith was the sole dissenting vote. With the new tax, that will make the total levy approximately 34 cents.

Jimenez said that would bring in approximately $244,000 which could be used later in the fiscal year as a separate sinking fund for fire and police.

Last budget workshop, Jimenez researched a possible cell phone occupation tax for cell phone providers, which would provide an estimated $50,000 in revenue. Jimenez previously told the Star-Herald that tax would most likely be passed onto the consumer as an additional fee.

Council man Troy Cowan motioned to move forward with implementing the tax, but 25 seconds ticked by without a second, killing the motion.