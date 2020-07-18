Prosecutors charged a Terrytown couple with drug and child abuse charges after authorities found a large quantity of methamphetamine in their home.

According to an arrest warrant, members of the WING task force served a warrant at a Terry Boulevard residence on July 15. Investigators made contact with Benjamin De Los Santos and Jessica De Los Santos and Jessica’s child.

During a search of the home, authorities report locating four loaded syringes containing suspected methamphetamine in the couples’ bedroom. The substances in the syringes tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl and weighed 132.8 grams of methamphetamine. Authorities also reported locating multiple items of paraphernalia.

Jessica De Los Santos, 22, faces charges of distribution of a controlled substance, a Class II felony; possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a Class IV felony; and child abuse, a Class I misdemeanor. She appeared Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court and is being held on a $75,000 bond. She is next scheduled to appear on July 29.

Benjamin DeLos Santos, 46, also faces charges of distribution of a controlled substance, a Class II felony; possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a Class IV felony; and child abuse, a Class I misdemeanor. He appeared Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court His bond is set at $200,000.He is next scheduled to appear in court on July 28.