Testing for the coronavirus has expanded in the Panhandle, with additional sites added last week.

Sidney Regional Medical Center is among the newest sites added, with testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Box Butte General Hospital also began testing this week, testing five days a week in Alliance. Testing is also offered at the Chadron Community Hospital, Gordon Memorial Hospital and Regional West Medical Center. All testing is available through a partnership with TestNebraska, and people can sign up at testnebraska.com. People can also call 402-207-9377. Testing is free.

Community Action Health Center is also offering testing three days a week, https://tinyurl.com/y7msahzq. Morrill County Community Hospital offers same-day testing, available by scheduling at 308-262-1616. Insurance will be billed or persons can do it privately.

During Wednesday’s call, officials announced that there are three more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle, all adults. One of the cases was reported to be a community spread case and one person is reported to have contracted the virus from community spread. The cause of a third person’s case was listed as unknown.

To date, 8,670 people have been tested in the Panhandle, with 447 people testing positive, resulting in a cumulative positivity rate of 5.2%.

During Wednesday’s call, PPHD Director Kim Engel commented on criticism the agency had received involving a photo with Gov. Pete Ricketts in which PPHD officials were outside and posed for a photo with Ricketts. Officials weren’t wearing masks and they were standing closer than six feet apart.

Engel said that health officials did follow social distancing and masking guidelines. Before judging based on a “viral photo,” Engel said, people should know the “full story,” as officials stood for “less than a minute” and certainly “less than 15 minutes” to pose for the photo. She noted it as PPHD’s example of how people judge others on social media during this time and need to “be kind.” The photo cited in PPHD’s example had been taken by a Star-Herald reporter covering Ricketts’ visit Tuesday.