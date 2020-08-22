Craft fair makes the most of pandemic circumstances

The 99th annual Oregon Trail Days will look a little different this year thanks to COVID-19, but it hasn’t stopped some of the events that have been scheduled. The 28th annual Oregon Trail Days craft fair is still scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 21.

Craft fair organizer Gina Mattley said that despite the unique challenges COVID-19 has presented, the planning of the event has gone fairly well. She said she has food vendors, several unique crafters, and even entertainment by The Perfect Blend, who play 50s and 60s music, lined up for the day.

However, Mattley, who has been running the craft show for almost 20 years, said she is still worried about the overall effect COVID-19 will have on the craft fair and Oregon Trail Days in general.

“It’s going to really hurt us because there is not a parade,” she said. “Our crowd always started at 11 (a.m.) after the parade. It will be interesting to see how that’s going to go.”

Mattley explained that she also was low on vendor numbers with about 40 vendors this year. She usually has between 75 and 100. She attributed it to COVID-19.

“We have about half of last year because of corona(virus). I don’t blame them,” she said. “It’s about how comfortable they feel.”

Even though she’s 74 and hasn’t presented her crafts in a while, Mattley said she and a friend were considering adding their crafts to the fair. Her friend does wreaths, and Mattley does wood art.

Either way, she said she is looking forward to the day and that other people should too.

“I got a lot of returned vendors who’ve been with me for years, and a few new ones,” she said. “We just try to make it as fun as possible ... Just come out and even walk around the park and enjoy the talents and the good food.”

Some crafts that will be present at the craft fair include jewelry, metal yard art, clothing, blankets, baby shoes and homemade sauces and condiments. There will also be food vendors with snow cones, ice cream, funnel cakes and popcorn.

The craft show will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gering Legion Park. There is still time for vendors to register if they would like to participate in the craft show. It costs $35 for a 10 foot by 10-foot space and $75 for food vendors. For more information about the craft fair or how to become a vendor, contact Mattley at 308-436-2388.