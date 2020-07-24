An estimated 60 firefighters have been battling a wildland fire in Banner County throughout the week.

Crews were first called out to a fire near Hackberry Road and County Road 16 on Tuesday, Region 22 Emergency Management Director Tim Newman told the Star-Herald. The fire is believed to have been ignited by lightning that had occurred earlier.

“Firefighters fought it Tuesday evening into the dark,” Newman said. “A severe storm then dropped an inch of rain on it, so it was virtually out. Yesterday (Thursday) at about 2 p.m., it broke out again.”

Fire crews fought the fire into the night again Thursday and were back on the scene again Friday morning. The Nebraska Forest Services single-engine air tanker, known as the SEAT plane, dropped two loads of retardant on the fire Thursday and will drop two loads of retardant on the fire Friday. The plane, normally stationed in Chadron, has been working out of Scottsbluff to bring response closer. The scene of the fire is about one hour from Scottsbluff.

“It is pretty rough terrain with timber and grass,” Newman said of the affected area. “We estimate (the fire) has covered about 100 acres.”

As of Friday morning, he said, fire activity has been low.

Firefighters from several departments have come together to battle the blaze: Banner, Gering, Scottsbluff Rural and Morrill have been on scene. Engines from Imperial, Grant, Wallace and Ogallala are also being used. Mitchell and Bayard departments are currently on standby, Newman said.

At most, 40 firefighters have been battling the fire, which has split into two scenes, he said.

Firefighter Ministry has also provided food and water for firefighters Thursday and Friday.

As temperatures continue into the 90s, Newman said that fire officials will be “watching for more fires.” With little moisture other than the occasional thunderstorm, it doesn’t take long for grasslands to dry out due to the heat and humidity.