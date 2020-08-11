Crews are making progress on multiple fronts as they work on the Monument Valley Pathway while the weather is good.

The 10-foot wide concrete pathway will wind through Scottsbluff from south of Riverside Discovery Center before it ends near Western Nebraska Community College.

“We’re right on their schedule, and they’re doing a great job,” Scottsbluff public works director Mark Bohl said Monday of the work being done by Paul Reed Construction. “They’ve got their crews in three different areas. We’re all busy, and we’re moving right along.”

Work began three weeks ago and is expected to continue until July 2021. A pedestrian pathway overpass northwest of Scottsbluff High School will carry the trail over U.S. Highway 26. That structure is expected to be erected sometime around November.

“We’re just going to keep going,” Bohl said. “As long as the weather is good, we’re just going to keep working away.”

Although not open to the public yet, portions of the concrete have been poured and a portion of the road south of the zoo has been adjusted to fit with the project specifications.

After years in the planning stages, Bohl said he is happy to see concrete being poured and physical progress being made.

“This is nice,” Bohl said as he walked a portion of the path. “After a lot of years of a design on paper and a lot of back-and-forth about its location and some changes and coming to a final decision, now it’s a reality. It’s going to be a great addition to the city. This is going to be a wonderful pathway for almost six miles. I really think people are going to enjoy this thing.”