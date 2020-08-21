Health officials reported another case of coronavirus involving a child in Dawes County on Friday.

Panhandle Public Health District officials reported 11 total new cases of the coronavirus during Friday’s daily briefing.

Chadron Public Schools is one of the first school districts in the Panhandle to be impacted by COVID-19 as the school year starts. Even before school started Monday, the district reported that a staff member had tested positive for the virus. Subsequently, the staff member and others were required to isolate or quarantine, as well as close contacts.

According to the school district’s dashboard, a total of seven active cases are reported among students and staff, with five of those cases at the high school and one in the middle school. Three have been designated as recovering. Twenty-five students and staff members are quarantined.

According to PPHD’s dashboard, Dawes County has reported one case involving a child in the zero to 9-year-old age range. Nine children, in the 10 to 19 age range, have been reported to have contracted the virus. Specific dates of those cases weren’t available on the website, but the majority would have been reported this month.

Dawes County has seen a rapid increase in cases. On July 30, the county reported a cumulative 8 cases. On Aug 21, the county reported a total of 48 cases, an increase of 40 cases in just three weeks.

Testing throughout the Panhandle has been expanded since July, with five TestNebraska sites added, including one at the Chadron Community Hospital.

“There are a lot more access points,” PPHD director Kim Engel said when asked if more testing is being done since the early months of the pandemic. On Monday, she said, 80 tests were done in the Panhandle and officials were seeing results coming in on Thursday and Friday.

Officials have said that it is taking just over three days for test results to come back. Engel said they would like to see test results come in earlier, which Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said aids with making contact tracing more effective.

However, Engel said, Test Nebraska has reported delays, which she said have been attributed to expanding equipment, and perhaps most recently, “a manpower thing.”

Testing through TestNebraska, which is available to symptomatic and asymptomatic persons, is free. Engel said she does believe that the testing be free does improve testing.

“If people know that they can go, and it’s pretty easy access, it will increase our (testing) numbers.”

Engel said that colleges within the area will also be offering free testing. Testing is also offered for free at Community Health Center (CAPWN) in Gering.

One day testing is available at Morrill County Community Hospital. Testing will be build to insurance or can be private pay.

Additional results for the Panhandle announced during Friday’s meeting, included 10 adults. In Dawes County, four adults tested positive, with two identified as close contact and two as community spread. Two cases were reported in Sheridan County, with one being community spread and the other a close contact case. In Scotts Blluff County, three cases are identified: one each travel related, close contact, and community spread. A case in Deuel County is reported as case still unknown.

To date, 546 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since PPHD began collecting data on March 2, with 83 cases currently active. The Panhandle has a cumulative positivity rate of 5.3%. A total of 55 persons have been hospitalized, with one person currently hospitalized. There have been six deaths reported.