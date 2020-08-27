Deuel County authorities investigating 13-year-old boy's death

Deuel County authorities are investigating a fall that killed a 13-year-old boy over the weekend.

Deuel County Attorney Jonathon Steller said that authorities and ambulance personnel were called to the Frenchman Valley Coop in Chappell Sunday, about 7 a.m., to the Frenchman Valley Coop. Upon arrival officials located Casey Fox, who was unconscious and unresponsive.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office determined that Fox died due to injuries he suffered after he climbed a grain bin and fell off of it.

The investigation is continuing.