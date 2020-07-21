Development district receives federal grant funding

As the nation continues its recovery from the damage caused by COVID-19, Panhandle Area Development District (PADD) has been awarded some federal funds to help in the effort.

PADD Executive Director Jeff Kelley said they just learned about a $257,128 grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

“The grant is for COVID relief that was made available to all the development districts across the nation,” Kelley said. “It’s a non-competitive grant, so we just needed to submit an application with an explanation of what the funds will be used for.”

Kelley said the funds will help PADD expand its capacity to help businesses across the Panhandle. Assistance would involve technical support training and grand writing services to help with their recovery from the pandemic.

“We’ll be hiring another community planner/grant writer to help with grants for communities,” Kelley said. “Brian Venable, our loan fund manager, will have about 25% of his time paid by the grant. He’ll be working with businesses on providing them with financial advice on how to recover from the losses caused by the pandemic.”

PADD will also be working with Western Nebraska Community College, offering technical assistance to identify what are the business needs across the Panhandle as they recover from the pandemic.

“We had planned to work with WNCC before the pandemic hit and everything came to halt,” Kelley said. “Now we’re getting back on track. Our ultimate goal is the help our communities and local businesses recover. Because the crisis continues to change, so will our focus in what help we’ll offer.”

Kelley said the grant will need to be spent within the next two years. The new community planner/grant writer will be paid through those funds. He hopes that after two years, PADD will be able to keep the position active because there’s always plenty of work to be done in other areas.

In a news conference last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts said the grant funds, awarded to several develop districts across the state, provide much-needed funds to address the economic impact of COVIS.

“The organizations were awarded these funds due to their track record of providing outstanding service to the people of Nebraska,” Ricketts said. “They are playing an important role to strengthen our economy as we get Nebraska growing.”