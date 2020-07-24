SCOTTSBLUFF — First Baptist Church of Scottsbluff will host the monthly Diaper Depot on Saturday, July 25 from 9-11 a.m. at the church located at 3009 Ave. I in Scottsbluff.

Diapers will be available at no charge for anyone who has a need. A large amount of children’s clothing and supplies will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

This month will continue to be a “ drive thru” ministry. Simply pull through the carport on the west side of the building right off of Avenue I and volunteers will meet you.

If you have any questions, please call the church at 308-635-2548 or visit First Baptist Diaper Depot on Facebook.