As July continues to tick by on the calendar, public health officials continue to see a steady increase in cases of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Panhandle Public Health District officials announced 13 more cases of the coronavirus.

Three Box Butte cases were announced: two community spread cases, a man in his 40s, a man in his 60s; and one case still under investigation involving a man in his 20s. Kimball County also reported a community spread case involving a man in his 50s. Nine new cases have been reported in Scotts Bluff County: five men in their 50s were identified as close contacts;two women identified as close contacts, one in her 30s and another in her 20s; a boy under 10 years old, identified as a close contact; and one community spread case, a man in his 30s.

During Monday’s call, officials explained more of the process of isolation and quarantine when a person tests positive. Officials were asked if it is possible for persons who are identified as close contacts to see a person who has tested positive return to work before they do. Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said, depending on the case, it is possible that the person who tested positive and could have exposed others could return to work sooner.

A person who tests positive is ordered to isolate for 10 days and can not return to work or other activities until they have been symptom free, including no fever without the aid of medications, for 72 hours. However, a person identified as a close contact is required to quarantine for 14 days, the incubation time of the virus before most people start to show symptoms.

“If someone has a very light case, they could actually be cleared to work after 10 days,” Schnell said. “When we identify the person placed in quarantine, it is actually their last contact with the positive case that they do have to stay home for two weeks, 14 days complete.”

Masks continue to be recommended to help prevent the spread of the virus. In April, the CDC first began recommending cloth masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus when Americans are out in public settings, even providing videos and other materials as resources for making masks. In the last week, the CDC has stepped up campaigns urging people to wear masks, reminding them that a cloth face covering may protect others if you have symptoms of the coronavirus and another person’s face covering will protect you if they are wearing a mask. The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) reported in an editorial published earlier this month that the latest science continues to affirm that cloth face coverings “are a critical tool” in the fight against COVID-19 and has cited case studies about masks.

Kim Engel, director of Panhandle Public Health District, said health officials continue to look to the CDC for guidance, hoping to have more information on whether or not persons who have a close contact who has tested positive would have to quarantine if both persons have been wearing masks. Though some have labeled “changing information” as “wish-washy” oror changing guidelines are commonly misunderstood, she explained that is how science works: as new studies come out and new theories are examined, practices shift.”

“We’re receiving evidence every day and we wish more and more was coming out because this virus is very disruptive to people’s lives. We are trying to find good science on how to base our decisions on that, we just like a little more of it,” she said. “...This is so new, it’s only been a few months. I’m grateful that practices have changed as soon as we have the evidence.”

Current turnaround on testing in the Panhandle has varied, from 48 to 72 hours. There have been some hiccups in testing, Engel said. Tests submitted to commercial labs are taking five to seven days. TestNebraska tests are taking two to three days.

As the month continues, school districts are also outlining their plans for the upcoming school year. Tabi Prochazka, deputy director of health promotions and preparedness, said that PPHD continues to work with schools on the best guidance,

“Our common goal is getting our kiddos back to school,” she said. “We are doing everything we can do now to keep cases and hospitalizations low” in communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, reminding people"to be patient and kind as schools navigate this difficult time."

As more events occur with fairs and other activities, people are reminded to practice safety, from social distancing and limiting groups to 8 people to being aware of symptoms that should necessitate them staying home, officials said.

“Safe gatherings are key to getting our kiddos back to school,” Prochazka said. “We’re all in this together and we thank you for doing your part.”