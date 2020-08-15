Some dogs chase cars, others balloons. Chase the terrier lives up to his name, often accompanying the ground crew for owner Kenny Bradley.

“He’s only flown once, he then tried jumping out of the basket, so we didn’t try that again,” Bradley said with a laugh.

Chase is just a nickname, his full name is a mouthful: “Standish’s Up Up and Away,”

He calls Chase his “Parrot dog” because of his habit of perching on people’s shoulders, often watching other pilots set up balloons, or keeping an eye on the crew.

He’s not the only notable lapdog.

Wicket, a 9 month-old Yorkie, has been up in a balloon with owner competition racer Jonathan Wright twice, but she’s often in marketing manager Jacque Payne’s arms.

“This, here, is the love of my life,” he said as means of introduction, as she popped into the car to stay out of the way.

Unfortunately, these pups are exceptions to most rules: dogs are not allowed on fields near balloons. For their safety, Chase and Wicket are kept in cars while the balloons are inflated.

Ray Richards, the emergency manager for Scotts Bluff County and also an announcer at the event, summed up some of the dangers: including fear from the roar of propane engines and the dangers of the high-powered fans. “The high powered fans could suck in leashes or smaller dogs could get hurt,” he said during the Old West Balloon Fest.

While, not always being a good co-pilot, Chase is a veteran member of the ground crew having followed in the truck for the past six years.

Sharon Ferguson, who’s crewed for Bradley for nearly two years, said he’s just another fixture of the truck.

“He always comes on the chase, and he knows right when Kenny lands, he can’t contain himself,” she said, cradling him.

On Thursday morning, as the crew came to pick up ‘New Directions,’ the first to reach the balloon was Chase, eagerly jumping up to get into the basket, then darting off into the tall grass to wait by the truck.