Saturday was move-in day at Western Nebraska Community College. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the day was unlike any other in WNCC history.

“I think it’s going to be normal,” Corbin Kirk, a WNCC student studying physical education, told the Star-Herald on Saturday.

Kirk, who also pitches for WNCC’s baseball team, added that he won’t have a roommate this semester. Neither will any other WNCC resident, one of several changes for the community college as it looks to start classes in the fall 2020 semester. Kirk said he was looking forward to that change.

WNCC officials announced last month that resident halls closed applications to limit the number of students living in their building as a preemptive measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While the decision will decrease revenues for the campus, WNCC President Carmen Simone said safety would take priority.

“We have to have safety as our priority and not make money off of housing or anything like that,” Simone told the Star-Herald. “We should be able to handle that as an institution.”

“It’s obviously not ideal,” Norman Coley, WNCC’s TRIO program director, said. “However, in order to have students on campus, that’s a minor inconvenience.”

As students, often accompanied by parents and siblings, carried cardboard boxes overflowing with their belongings in the 90-degree heat, Coley looked over some of the resident advisers as they checked students into their dorms.

“We’re excited to welcome them back,” Coley said. “Everyone has been very, very open to what the new precautions are.”

One such precaution was a mask requirement.

Like the roommate restrictions, WNCC imposed a mask requirement for the fall semester to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Simone said the requirement hadn’t been controversial in the summer. She wasn’t expecting problems in the fall either.

“I think they’ve all really put safety ahead of any sort of personal feeling about whether masks are effective or not,” Simone said.

“The sooner we can all do our part, the sooner we can turn the corner and start to look for the new normal,” Coley said. “As we look at places like New York…”

Coley interrupted himself as he turned toward two parents walking into Conestoga Hall.

“Excuse me? Can we have you all stop right here and grab a face covering before you all go in, please?” Coley asked the parents.

The parents complied and put on the blue medical masks before they went inside.

Classes start on Monday, Aug. 17.