A special event at the Midwest Skyview Drive-in Friday will benefit the United Way.

Gates will open at 7:15 p.m. for an evening of live music and a double feature of “Racing the Wind” and “Wonder.”

The United Way Duck Draw car will be on site and patrons can purchase ducks ahead of the upcoming Rubber Duck Draw event on Sept. 12. The draw is a major fundraiser for the United Way of Western Nebraska.

Tim Ostdiek, who mixes folk and funk, will be performing live music from 7:45-8:25 p.m. He was a finalist in the 2019 Telluride Troubador and in the 2019 Folks Fest Songwriter Showcase.

Ostdiek is a Scottsbluff native and now lives in Longmont, Colorado.

At 8:30, a showing of NET Nebraska Stories’ “Racing the Wind,” will begin. The documentary, which has a runtime of just under half an hour, centers around the Valley and its role as host to the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship and the annual Old West Balloon Fest.

Around 9:05 p.m., “Wonder,” will take to the screen. The film tells the story of Auggie Pullman, a boy born with facial differences that prevented him from going to a mainstream school. He enters the fifth grade at a local school, and helps those around him grasp compassion and acceptance.

Admission to Friday night’s event is sponsored by Bluff Physical Therapy. A freewill donation will be collected at the gate to support the United Way’s “Stuff the Bus” fundraiser.

Chris and Michelle Lambert have sponsored one free bag of small popcorn for each person. In addition to the typical concession offerings, Snowie Bus will be at the drive-in with snow cones for purchase.

Regular admission will apply to Saturday and Sunday night’s showings. The cost is $3 per person for Midwest Theater members with a maximum of $10 per car. Admission for non-members is $5 with a maximum of $15 per car.

On Saturday, genius and billionaire Tony Stark will fly onto the screen in “Iron Man.” The Marvel Universe film is rated PG-13.

“A League of their Own,” rated PG, features a strong cast including Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Jon Lovitz and Madonna. In a time when athletic young men were shipped overseas to battle in World War II, the nation still craved baseball, leading a publicity-hungry candy maker to fund an all-female baseball league.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with the film starting about 30 minutes after sundown. This weekend, that will be around 8:40 p.m.