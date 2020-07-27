The Midwest Pop-Up Drive-in lost its pop-up status in Scottsbluff after the creation of the Skyview Drive-in, but the theater has decided to pop-up elsewhere.

On July 30, the Midwest Theater will present “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West,” at the Box Butte County Fairgrounds in Hemingford.

“An American Tail: Fievel Goes West,” is rated G and follows the adventures of the Mousekewitz family who want to move farther west due to a cat problem.

They head to place where cats and mice live in peace — at least that’s what a con-artist named Cat R. Waul told them, anyway.

Admission will be a freewill cash donation collected as patrons drive in. The proceeds will benefit the Box Butte County Fair.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. with the movie beginning around 8:45 p.m. Patrons are asked to enter the fairgrounds via the west entrance. Attendants will be on hand to help with parking.

Additionally, concessions will be available. The Boosters will have an offering of candy, soda and popcorn and the Hemingford Cheerleaders will be serving up snow cones for purchase.

An FM radio is required to pick up the movie’s sound. Attendees may want to bring a battery powered portable radio so their vehicle battery doesn’t run out. The audio signal is not available via online streaming radio apps.

Like showings at the permanent Midwest Skyview Drive-in, the pop-up show in Hemingford will have safety precautions in place.

Patrons are asked to only attend with those who live in the same household, and anyone feeling ill is asked to stay home.

Restrooms will be available, and patrons are asked to ensure there are six feet between those standing in line for it. Only one person will be allowed in the bathroom at once, unless they are accompanying a child.

No one under 18 will be admitted without a parent or guardian, and that individual must be in the driver’s seat.

People are asked to stay inside or near their vehicles at all times, unless they are using the restroom or buying concessions. Those in pickup trucks are allowed to sit in the back. People in SUVs and mini vans are allowed to sit with the hatch up or back door open. Additionally, lawn chairs can be placed next to vehicles.

For more information, contact the Midwest Theater at 632-4311.