“If I had kids in school, I’d have them wearing a mask.”

That was the closing message from PPHD Director Kim Engel during Tuesday’s briefing.

It might be a message that more parents are taking heed after schools this week reported positive cases among students and staff.

On Tuesday, Gering Public Schools reported that one student, who had attended classes on Monday, had tested positive. Dawes County and Gordon-Rushville have also reported positive cases among the school community as well.

Some parents of Gering students have reported on social media that the student had been advised to quarantine. However, health officials would not confirm that information to the media.

In recent weeks, PPHD has regularly shared a graphic during the call that outlines the protocols that officials will use in determining if close contacts or other persons exposed would be required to quarantine if a student or staff member tests positive. According to the protocols, students and staff are less likely to have to quarantine if everyone is wearing a mask.

Protocols outlined:

— When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the COVID positive person will isolate, and the close contacts will self-monitor.

— When an unmasked person tests positive and those exposed are wearing masks, the COVID positive person will isolate, and the close contacts will quarantine.

— When a masked person tests positive and some exposed are not wearing masks, the COVID positive person will isolate, and the close contacts with masks on will self-monitor, and the close contacts not wearing masks will quarantine.

— When a masked person tests positive and those exposed are not wearing masks, the COVID positive person will isolate, and the close contacts will quarantine.

Similar protocols are in place for businesses, Tabi Prochazka, deputy director for health and preparedness said, as she explained the procedures.

Some schools in the state have changed to remote learning, just days after resuming classes, due to cases in those districts. Beatrice and Broken Bow are two schools in the state that have went to remote learning. Prochazka addressed a myth that schools have to close if a positive case occurs. Schools do not have to close, she said.

“The fact is our goal is to keep everything running safely, while safely mitigating risk through disease investigation, contact tracing and quarantining any close contacts. Masks and social distancing are critical prevention tools..” she said. “Remember, everybody wear a mask, stay in school.”

Most school plans will allow students who have been identified as a close contact or needing to quarantine to move to remote learning, PPHD officials said.

Some questions referred to students at WNCC and Chadron State College and procedures to report if students weren’t quarantining as directed. However, neither school has released any information regarding students testing positive or being required to quarantine. Neither school had dashboards or other ways for reporting case numbers on their websites.

Masks are required at both schools. Both schools have included information about COVID-19 protocols and procedures on their websites.

This week, Gov. Pete Ricketts has been spreading the word about people wearing masks and PPHD officials referred to his comments during Tuesday’s briefing. On Monday, Ricketts participated in a Zoom video call with West Central District Health Department, which is located in North Platte and recently saw a large number of positive tests among young people associated with a theater group,

Ricketts said masks are an important tool to use to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Though many have described Ricketts as “anti-mask,” he said, he only is “anti-mask mandate.”

Wearing masks is important,” he said. "...I believe a better approach is by soliciting people’s compliance, by explaining why we wear masks, how important it is and how to use it.

“At the end of the day, this is one virus that spreads from one person to another person. So wearing that mask will stop that, well, almost 100 percent stop that from happening.”

Asked about why schools are coming back into in-person session if risk still remains in the state, Ricketts said that officials know a lot more today about managing the virus than they did in March.

In Nebraska, he said, testing capabilities have improved, access to personal protective equipment for health officials and first responders, staffing at health departments to conduct contact tracing investigations and even quarantining protocols.

“It is a night-and-day difference between where we are today when we are bringing kids back into the classroom and where we were in March when we asked kids to do their studies from home and do remote,” he said. He reiterated personal responsibility in social distancing, wearing a mask and proper hygiene.

Each Tuesday, PPHD unveils its risk dial, which this week did show a decrease compared to last week. However, the Panhandle health district does continue to remain in the moderate level. The risk dial will be used as a guide for schools, most of which are releasing their own school risk levels on Fridays, according to many plans.

There are currently 72 active cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle. Thirteen new coronavirus cases were reported. Three cases involved children under the age of 19, with one identified in Dawes County as community spread and one in Scotts Bluff County as community spread. A second case in Scotts Bluff County was not yet known.

Ten adults have tested positive: Dawes County, four community spread, two close contact; Scotts Bluff County, one travel, two unknown and two close contact.