In 1989, Bill and Ted traveled back in time to learn a little history. On Sunday, they’ll be making a trip to the big screen at the Midwest Skyview Drive-In and in the near future, they’ll return with something new.

Midwest Theater director Billy Estes said “Bill & Ted’s Face the Music,” a brand new film featuring the “Excellent!” duo, has been confirmed to show at the Skyview Drive-in on the weekend of Sept. 4-6.

To hold those who’ve been awaiting another Bill and Ted adventure, the original will screen this Sunday evening.

There will be no screening on Friday, instead the weekend will kick off Saturday evening with a showing of “Wild Wild West.” The action-packed western flick features Will Smith, Salma Hayek, Kevin Kline and Kenneth Branagh.

Kline plays President Ulysses S. Grant, who must call in some back up in the form of a Civil War hero (Smith) and a U.S. marshal (also played by Kline) after finding out a diabolical inventor is planning to assassinate him.

On Sunday evening, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” will entertain audiences with the story of two high school buddies who want to start a band. Ted, played by Keanu Reeves, is being threatened with military school because the boys are failing their history class.

Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted end up meeting a time-traveler named Rufus (George Carlin), who is from a future where their band is the foundation for a perfect society.

They use his time machine to go back to important moments of history and meet the people involved. They return with some important figures who help them complete their presentation.

The gates for each film open at 7:30 p.m. each night, with the film starting about 30 minutes after sundown. That is at approximately 8:30 p.m. this weekend.

Admission is $3 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards (with a maximum of $10 per car) and $5 per person for non-members (with a maximum of $15 per car).