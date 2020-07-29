Oh, fair food — the good, the fried and the refreshing.

While a lot of the fixings are available at Scotts Bluff County Fair such as lemonade, ribbon fries, corn dogs, burgers, funnel cake — many vendors stayed home due to the global outbreak of coronavirus. With the cancellation of the Nebraska State Fair, Cheyenne Frontier Days, and the scaling back of state fairs in South Dakota and Colorado because of the public health concern meant that many vendors took a hit.

Most vendors at the fair said they anticipated making between 50-70% less than usual this year.

Lincoln-based Geoff Clark and wife Elaine own a franchise of the flash-frozen ice cream Dippin’ Dots. Geoff Clark said they were grateful the fair in Scotts Bluff County was still on.

“This year, all our fairs were canceled except Scotts Bluff, so we were glad to have one,” he said.

The Clarks have sent the truck out to the county fair in Scotts Bluff since 1996, and have made a career traveling to fairs and festivals from May until the end of September.

He said in Lincoln, they’ve been adapting to the losses by renting out a spot to sell by the roadside, which helped some.

“It’s going to be a long year, let’s put it that way”,"Elaine Clark said.

Like other vendors, Geoff Clark said his concerns stem from the uncertainty of hosting large events.

“This year, we’re good, but in terms of next year, if there’s no fairs or festivals, things could get a little dicey,” he said.

Wayne McMurtry and his daughter Ashley Masoner run three trailers, one with pizza, another with corn dogs and funnel cakes and a third for lemonade. The Bayard-based pair travel between Las Vegas, Kansas, Nebraska and North Dakota in a normal year. This year, their first event was the Scotts Bluff County Fair and the NEBRASKAland Days festival next week.

“Those are our two events for the year, so that’s crazy,” he said. “We’re grateful the fair is here, more grateful than you know.”

Lana Hubbard, director of the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds, said this year is not too far off from previous years.

“We’re down about three vendors, so we’re pleased with that,” Hubbard said.

Becky Falconer, a USDA food inspector for Scotts Bluff who issued permits, said there were no additional requirements at the state level for vendors due to COVID-19.

“COVID-19 isn’t a food code issue; it’s a public health issue supposedly,” Falconer said.

Vendors were still required to meet handwashing, food temperature and handling requirements. Most vendors at the fair wore masks and many installed sneeze guards or removed shared condiments.

It’s not all old hands at the fair. Displayed on a table near the fairground entrance are bags of bright popcorn: blue, red, green, and, of course, caramel. It’s all from Gary Harms, a recent transplant from San Antonio who moved to the area in February to drive school buses for First Student, which provides services for Scottsbluff schools. Everything was put on hold due to the virus, so a friend of Harms offered another venue: making kettle corn and lemonade. Harms said he’s had 25 years in the food business, but “hadn’t cooked since ‘96.”

For the past couple of months, he’s been selling on a street corner in Mitchell, then later the fair.

“I’ve always had an anchor for stuff like this and it’s just a lot of fun,” he said. “I love my job.”

For 14 years, Ron Schmidt and wife Kim Schmidt have run a stand with ribbon fries, corn dogs and other fare.

Schmidt, who’s been in the Panhandle all his life, said events from all over, into the fall are canceled.

“It’s just a bad deal,” he said.

He said his wife’s stable job has helped keep them afloat. He anticipates taking on a job in the winter. “I’ll drive (a) sugar beet rehaul truck this winter, I’ve done that for years,” he said. “You do what you have to do.”