Family displaced in Thursday fire

Firefighter Ministry is assisting a Scottsbluff family displaced by a fire Thursday. The fire occurred at a home in the 700 block of West 26th Street, occurring in an attic. The Firefighter Ministry provided food, clothing and hotel vouchers, Firefighter Ministry’s Carissa Smith told the Star-Herald. The cause of the fire was not yet available.

