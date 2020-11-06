Farmer, daughter share love of art

MINATARE - For Jake Kautz, sketching has been one of his loves for nearly 80 years.
When his daughter, Heather, was a child, she too picked up that love.
Jake’s sister Natalie gave him the drawing bug that has carried on since his teens. Now 94 and recently diagnosed with leukemia, Jake continues to sketch, usually finishing about one piece a day. Each one, he said, takes about an hour to complete as he works with pencil and colored pencil. He says he tried charcoal, but wasn’t very good at it.
His work features primarily people, as Jake will take a photo, often from the newspaper or magazines, and sketch what he sees. He has sketches ranging from Whitney Houston to 2011 Miss America Teresa Scanlan from Gering. He’s drawn some animals, mostly horses, dogs and birds, but isn’t a big fan of still life.
“He’s got drawings of celebrities of all kinds over the years, but also local people he happens to find in the newspaper,” Heather said. “He kind of prefers, I think, to do people who would be easily recognized or that people locally would recognize.”
Growing up in a farming family in Lyman, Jake has farmed all of his adult life. He was exempt from military service for World War II, but was drafted in 1950 and served in Germany during the Korean conflict.
Jake and Dorothy Kautz were married for 63 years until her death in 2017. They raised four children: Coleen, Jaci, Mark and Heather.
“I don’t know, hard work is all I know,” Jake said when asked the secret to a long life and long marriage.
Jake’s normal routine would be to work on the farm during the day before sitting down in the kitchen to draw in the evening or early in the morning.
The leukemia diagnosis hasn’t slowed Jake down and he’s still likely to jump in his Case tractor and help out around the farm, although Mark does most of the work now. The diagnosis hit Heather harder than it seems to have hit Jake.
“It’s horrible,” Heather said, her voice beginning to crack. “It’s really hard.”
Heather remembers picking up her desire to draw at a young age.
“Dad and I, when I was little, I used to sit and draw,” she said. “He would be sitting next to me and showing me things. I guess I’m the only one of the siblings who picked it up, so that’s something special we have shared together pretty much always.”
Heather also does oil paintings, but said she seems to always come back to sketching. She has picked up drawing more over the past few months as the coronavirus pandemic leaves little work for a professional makeup artist. She normally does makeup for television and commercial work, independent films and weddings and events.
“A lot of the same principles of art apply to doing makeup, it’s just on a different surface,” Heather said.
Jake has lived on the same land near Lake Minatare since 1958, growing sugar beets, barley, corn and beans over the years. He said he loves the view from his place, and it makes it convenient when he wants to go fishing.
“I used to fish quite a bit when I had a hired man,” Jake said. “We’d both to go over there and fish now and then. He was also my brother-in-law, though, too.”
Still at 94, Jake is a man who enjoys the land and likes to work. He built the cabinets in his family home himself.
“I just enjoy farming and driving tractor so I’m doing something,” he said. “I like scraping a lot, too, leveling and things like that is one of my favorite things.”
Over the years, Jake has filled 45 sketch books with drawings along with more loose drawings. There is no official count of the number, but it’s in the thousands, including subjects as varied as past legends John Wayne and Betty Grable to current performers such as Jason Momoa and Charlize Theron. He has no intention of stopping any time soon.
