Father, daughter share love of art

“I don’t know, hard work is all I know,” Jake said when asked the secret to a long life and long marriage.

Jake’s normal routine would be to work on the farm during the day before sitting down in the kitchen to draw in the evening or early in the morning.

The leukemia diagnosis hasn’t slowed Jake down and he’s still likely to jump in his Case tractor and help out around the farm, although Mark does most of the work now. The diagnosis hit Heather harder than it seems to have hit Jake.

“It’s horrible,” Heather said, her voice beginning to crack. “It’s really hard.”

Heather remembers picking up her desire to draw at a young age.

“Dad and I, when I was little, I used to sit and draw,” she said. “He would be sitting next to me and showing me things. I guess I’m the only one of the siblings who picked it up, so that’s something special we have shared together pretty much always.”

Heather also does oil paintings, but said she seems to always come back to sketching. She has picked up drawing more over the past few months as the coronavirus pandemic leaves little work for a professional makeup artist. She normally does makeup for television and commercial work, independent films and weddings and events.