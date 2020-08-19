The cast and crew from the cable television show, "Street Outlaws" is in the Scottsbluff/Gering area and final arrangements are being made to begin filming Thursday night.

The reality television series follows a band of Oklahoma City street racers as they compete against racers from across the U.S. The show, now in its 15th season, often brings the crew to film in different cities.

Roads will be blocked in the area where filming will be taking place to keep people out of the area. Scotts Bluff County commissioner Charlie Knapper said it’s important for locals to respect the boundaries as the filming by Pilgrim Productions is taking place.

“It’s important for us to show them great hospitality, show them great respect and confidentiality, and let them do their work without being bothered,” Knapper said. “We want them to feel safe and welcomed, so they stay as long as they want to stay. ... The opportunity to watch them will come as the show hits cable TV.”

Knapper said Scottsbluff economic development director Starr Lehl was instrumental in getting the Street Outlaws production in the area. Lehl said scouting and setup took place over several months, and she is glad to see the reality show crews in the area.

“They’re very nice people,” Lehl said. “They’re very polite. I just hope that everyone welcomes them and shows them our western hospitality. They’re from all over the country, so this is a good way for the citizens in our community to make a mark on these folks by being friendly and welcoming to them.”

A recent filming in Casper, Wyoming, had a $1.8 million impact on that city’s economy, Lehl said.

“This could not come at a better time,” Knapper, who is the county tourism supervisor, said. “We are hurting economically. ... I see the lodging tax revenue on a monthly basis, and we’re pulling in pennies on the dollar compared to what we typically bring in during the summer months. That also projects over the retail industry, the restaurant industry, and taxes from gas receipts. It just projects all the way down the line. This could not happen at a better time for our community.”

Knapper said Pilgrim chose this area because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“They can’t film in large cities right now because large cities like Lincoln and Omaha have higher infection rates,” Knapper said. “We’re actually really lucky to be here in western Nebraska. Our infection rates are much, much lower, and the governor has allowed us to stay open for industry.”

Lehl said the entire staff at the City of Gering has been helpful in getting things set up for the shooting and letting residents who will be near the shooting site know what to expect.