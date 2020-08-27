 Skip to main content
Firefighter Ministry collecting items for firefighters
Firefighter Ministry is collecting items for several firefighters battling a large fire in Banner County.
Carissa Smith, of Firefighter Ministry said items being collected are: water, gatorade, eye drops, chapstick, granola bars, ibuprofen and bandannas.
 
People can drop off items at The Union Bar.
You can call Smith, 308-631-9674, for additional information.
