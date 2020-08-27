Firefighter Ministry collecting items for firefighters
A 34-year-old Mitchell man died in a collision early Sunday morning, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff's Office has released.
Scottsbluff schools is reporting a positive COVID-19 case on its dashboard. Sidney Public Schools has put into place increased mask-wearing protocol in response to a case there.
A former manager of Subway in Torrington is charged with theft the earnings for the local store.
Two Scottsbluff Police Officers are being quarantined for 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving the department short staffed.
A Gering restaurant, Oregon Trail Roadhouse, has opted to close temporarily after employees have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, Panhandle Public Health District said in a press release Thursday.
Multiple cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle have tied back to Sturgis. We want to remind everyone who did attend Sturgis to wear a mask, monitor for symptoms, wash and sanitize your hands and practice social distancing," one official said.
A Scottsbluff woman has been cited in connection with a Tuesday collision in which two people were injured.
Scottsbluff Public Schools is reporting on its COVID-19 dashboard that one case has been reported in its district.
A small group of farmers and families drove their tractors down 10th St. to stand-in for the parade, that was canceled because of directed health measures tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seven cases in the Panhandle have been tied back to the Sturgis motorcyle rally, Panhandle health officials said Thursday. Two South Dakota bars and a tattoo parlor have been announced as possible exposure sites.