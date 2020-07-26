For Morrill County 4-H member, Lane Hoerler, the county fair isn’t merely about fun but also reaping the rewards from a year of hard work.

At the 2020 Morrill County fair, Lane took home winnings of Overall Grand Champion Swine Showman, Intermediate Grand Champion Swine Showman, Grand Champion Market Gilt, Intermediate Grand Champion Horse Showman, Grand Champion Mare and Grand Champion Gelding.

This year’s winnings at the fair are a display of the hours that Lane puts into working with his livestock in the months leading up to the fair.

“I start by working my way up to an hour and a half a day in the morning and the afternoon,” he said.

Every day in the summer, the time Lane spends handling and practicing showing his market pigs is similar to a job, his mother Jessica said, which he gets rewarded for come the county fair.

In the past, Lane has taken part in beef, swine and horse 4-H projects. Lane said he is looking forward to adding another livestock 4-H project next year.

The Hoerlers recently established a market goat breeding program and will add to their list of livestock animals to show next year. It is something they are all looking forward to in the upcoming years.

“It teaches them responsibility, it teaches them to care about something other than themselves,” Jessica said. “It teaches them accountability and to really have a passion for something.”

Dedication to livestock projects is something that runs in the Hoerler family.

Jessica grew up a part of multiple 4-H clubs and competed in a number of livestock shows at the county fair. Now, her passion for livestock has been passed on to her three kids.

“I have been running the club for the last four years and it has grown to be over 15 kids now,” Jessica said.

Currently, Jessica serves as a 4-H leader for the Silver Spurs horse 4-H Club, a role she took over from a former club leader who lead 4-H clubs when Jessica was younger and showing livestock.

“I like helping the kids and teaching them about their animals and what they need to do to be successful,” Jessica said.

For the Hoerler’s 4-H and livestock involvement runs generations deep.

Jessica said her mom was also a 4-H leader years ago when she was a part of 4-H and showing at the county fair.

Lane’s two younger siblings, not yet able to compete in 4-H, will be following in the family’s footsteps of successful livestock showmanship.