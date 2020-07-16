TORRINGTON — A former Goshen County Court Clerk was sentenced to three to six years in prison on Thursday. Some family members and friends say imprisonment will be a “death sentence” for the woman.

In July, Kathi Rickard pled guilty to two felony charges of theft related to a 2019 investigation that revealed she had embezzled $125,400.15 from Wyoming’s Eighth Judicial District Court.

The judge presiding over the case was the Honorable Judge Scott Peasly of Converse County.

The investigation began when then-Deputy District Court Clerk Brandi Correa notified Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer that she had received notices about checks bouncing due to insufficient funds. The money was missing from bank accounts that Rickard had administered and maintained.

Where the money went

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation was called on to look into the missing money. Initially, prosecutors charged Rickard with six counts of theft totaling $209,000 in a period spanning from 2014-2018 but after further investigation, the amount was amended.

“This was hard money to track,” said Special Prosecutor Spencer Allred.

He explained that the theft began with taking cash payments for things such as child support or bail. As time went on, money was moved between funds.

While hospitalized in January 2019, Rickard was questioned about the missing funds. Court records say she first denied knowledge of any wrongdoings, but then admitted that she had taken the money. Her attorney, Cole Sherard, said that she had taken responsibility for the crime immediately.

The charges were filed against Rickard in July 2019.

During arguments, Allred stated that between 2014-2018, Rickard and her family had gone on “approximately three larger vacations,” to Italy, the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

“I can’t track that dollar per dollar,” said Allred.

Sherard denied that, saying the funds were taken from 2016-2018. The trip to Italy occurred in 2014, he said, and another one of the trips was paid for through a fundraiser and by family members. He said that the money was not spent on lavish luxuries, but instead went to paying bills that had become overwhelming.

Her husband has struggled with health issues for several years, including five kidney surgeries. Two life-flights left Rickard with nearly $90,000 in debt, and that was the tip of the iceberg. In her statement to the court on Thursday, Rickard said she feared telling her husband about their financial issues would cause him more stress.

Rickard said she took the money to pay one bill and “then another would come.” The hole grew deeper but she said she had intended to pay the money back. Her own health took a turn.

‘A death sentence’

Rickard is a Type I Diabetic and had to undergo a triple bypass surgery in 2018. When DCI investigators came to the hospital in January 2019, she was there due to complications that occurred following the surgery.

During Thursday’s hearing, Sheila Sterkel, a physician assistant working at Register Cliff Rural Health Clinic, was called as a witness.

Sterkel testified that in addition to diabetes and coronary artery disease, Rickard suffers from gastroparesis, a condition where the stomach cannot empty itself in a normal fashion. Because of the conditions, Rickard is unable to eat without vomiting and must get nutrition and medication through a feeding tube in her abdomen.

Sherard requested the court sentence Rickard to probation due in part to her health issues and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Sterkel testified Rickard’s health problems leave her immunocompromised and at high risk of contracting — and dying from — COVID-19.

“I hate to play the COVID card,” he said. “But this is serious.”

Additionally, she is scheduled to have further heart procedures in coming months and requires regular treatments for her ailments.

During the hearing, he read upward of 15 letters supporting Rickard. One called her a “saving grace,” several pointed out how she and her husband, Gary, purchased the Wyoming Two Theatre — the only theater in Goshen County — to keep it alive in the community. All of them stated that Rickard is not the type of person who would commit a crime out of greed.

The majority of the letters also expressed fear for Rickard’s health.

“She may not have much time,” wrote her daughter, Courtney. She added that she didn’t want her mother to spend that time “dying behind bars.”

Her husband wrote that Rickard had been his “rock” for the 27 years they have been married. He stated that she was a good mother to their six children, and is the “light in our 14 grandchildren’s eyes.”

He acknowledged that what his wife had done was wrong, but said that because of COVID-19, jail time would “likely be a death sentence.”

County forced to make up the difference

Allred said theft of the funds had left Goshen County in a significant bind. The county was forced to come up with money to cover what Rickard had taken from the courts, resulting in funding being denied for other things such as the library and county vehicle repairs.

Additionally, he said, she betrayed those who she was supposed to serve. Although the money wasn’t directly taken from individual pockets, in the long run it is the citizens of Goshen County who will initially have to foot the bill for Rickard’s crime.

“She was given the trust of the people, and she violated that trust,” Allred said.

Goshen County is one of Wyoming’s “poor counties.” The amount that Rickard stole made up nearly one-sixth of the county’s entire reserve.

He said, “$125,000 was a big deal to them.”

In June, Rickard pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft, in exchange for dropping the remaining charges. As part of the agreement, she must pay restitution for the total amount that was stolen.

If Rickard could have paid the full amount prior to her sentencing, she would have faced a two-year sentence for each count. Rickard arrived at the Goshen County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon with a $13,000 payment.

Allred said that while the state is aware of her health issues and she had not spent any time in jail during the course of her case due to the same health concerns.

He asked Peasly to sentence Rickard to four to five years in prison for each count, with the sentences running concurrently. It would be different if Rickard had been able to pay a larger amount, he said.

“It’s just a drop in the bucket,” admitted Sherard, but it showed she was serious about paying the court back.

Part of the reason things had been drawn out was because Rickard was hoping to sell her home to pay back a larger portion of the funds, he said. If the house is sold, she would be able to make payments of $500 a month.

Sherard cited her efforts to pay, along with her lack of criminal history, her remorse and her involvement in the community when asking for probation.

“She’s going to be home anyway,” said Sherard, noting that Rickard is essentially homebound due to her medical conditions.

When giving her statement, Rickard first apologized to her colleagues, naming many of them, along with her family, friends and the county.

“This job was very important to me,” she said. “Please forgive me.”

She acknowledged that what she had done was wrong and that she felt it was her last resort.

“I’m prepared to accept any punishment you give me,” she said. “Just know that I will work hard to pay every cent back.”

Sentenced to prison, not parole

Peasly went over the mitigating and aggravating factors of the case. The court recognized that she had no criminal history and she had “done a lot of good for the community,” he said.

Her risk of recidivism is low, and she had paid a portion of the restitution. However, he said, because she was an elected official she had “cast a dark cloud on (her) office.”

“People deserve better than that,” he said. “This is money that people relied upon.”

While the court understood Rickard was in a desperate situation, Peasly stated she was not an appropriate candidate for probation. He sentenced her to not less than three, but not more than six years in prison on both counts, with the sentences running concurrently.

Rickard was allowed to leave the courthouse on Thursday, with the understanding that she would be remanded to custody Friday. She has 30 days to appeal the sentence.