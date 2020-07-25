On the east side of Ft. Laramie sits a large, metal grain bin. As of now, there is nothing remarkable about it — the community hopes to change that soon.

“We are working on beautifying our little town,” Vickie Shinley, of Vickie’s Saloon, said. “The grain bin is a perfect place.”

The mural will be approximately 12 feet by 17 feet and it will include several elements including a red iron bridge, a Native American, a mountain man, Old Bedlam and the convergence of the Laramie and Platte rivers.

A Community Day will take place downtown from 1-10 p.m. Saturday to raise money for the project. Those donations will be combined with a matching community grant.

Beginning at 1 p.m., local crafters and vendors will be selling their wares and a silent auction will kick off, ending at 6 p.m.

From 1-3 p.m., there will activities for children under 10 including a duck pond, crafts, bobbing for apples and crafts. There will also be self-directed family games at the Presbyterian Church Field including corn hole, lawn darts, ring toss, frisbees and volleyball.

The splash pad will be open, and food is available at Vickie’s Saloon. For $8, attendees will get a choice of a walking taco or barbecue beef with chips and water.

Those with a sweet tooth can try their luck at cake walks that will occur every 30 minutes from 1-4 p.m. There will also be a baked goods auction at 8 p.m.

From 7-10 p.m., Born Country, a local band, will perform at a street dance.

All of the funds raised from the event will benefit the mural project.