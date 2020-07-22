Dustin Stambaugh is the new kid in town, and the 38-year old veteran said in his interview for city administrator Wednesday that while he has no municipal governance experience, his time as a calibration specialist in the Army will prove valuable alongside his “fresh perspective.”

“You can teach me. I’m not stuck in my ways in terms of city management and my skill sets for calibration like attention to detail mixed with my education and leadership capacities, is a unique blend I can serve you with,” he told Gering city council members.

Stambaugh’s interview concluded the interview process with four finalists Pam Caskie, the former Alliance city manager now based in Sevierville, Tennessee; current Human Resources Director Tammy Cooley and Pat Heath, head of Public Works for the City of Gering. The four were picked in June from nine candidates who applied to replace Lane Danielzuk, who will be retiring after 12 years on the job.

Stambaugh opened the interview with shaking everyone’s hand, and like all other participants and interviewers, declined to wear a mask. Stambaugh, who is currently living in Littleton, Colorado, anticipates earning a master’s degree in public administration from Central Michigan University in December 2020. He said after his time in the U.S. Army, his sights were set on working in municipal government calling it “where the rubber meets the road.”

“I have a passion for the profession. I love government for what it can do for people,“ he said.

He said he did not have experience outside of the classroom with union contracts or full-service city administration – which the Gering city administrator would be tasked with managing a $34 million budget, 85 full-time employees and 150 part-time employees. Stambaugh, who was stationed in South Korea and did a one-year tour in Afghanistan, spent 2014 until 2017 in Fort Riley in Kansas, where he says he managed $5 million in equipment.

When it came to dealing with the public, Stambaugh said from his first job at McDonald’s drive-through to his work in the military meant he’d spent his whole career in customer service.

“Most people I’ve ever spoken to, their issue’s a side-note, they just want to be heard,“ Stambaugh said. “I kind of wish we did more listening to each other right now. It is a very trying time in our culture.”

When dealing with an employee problem, Stambaugh said he’d give people a chance to make a change, then if the problem persists, to go to their supervisors or seek advice before taking the next step.

“If I had a subordinate steal petty cash from a drawer, for example, my first thought would be to give them a chance to correct the issue,“ he said. “I would approach them, pull them to the side ... and be like ‘Look, what you did was wrong, and I don’t want to create an issue out of it, but you know I’m going to give you an opportunity to fix it.’“

Mayor Tony Kaufman said the next step in the process will be a series of discussions by the mayor and city council to review candidates.

“We would try to have something on the council agenda for that first meeting in August to hopefully have a selection,” Kaufman told the Star-Herald Wednesday, adding that the council may push back the decision if the consensus determines more interviews are needed.