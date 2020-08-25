Friendship brings in award-winning musician

People have been somewhat starved for entertainment due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, thanks to a local who has befriended Gordon Mote, a top musician in Christian and country music, and his manager Bob Rogers, Mote will be performing his second weekend of concerts since March at Mitchell Berean Church on Friday, Aug. 28.

Steve Meier of Mitchell had seen Mote in concert for the first time in Ogallala and ever since has been a huge supporter of Mote’s music and ministry. He brought Mote to the area two different times in the past to play at Central Church of Christ in Gering.

Mote, who has been blind since birth, is known for his singing, songwriting and piano-playing talents. He has recorded with some big names in country music, including Alan Jackson, George Strait, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Martina McBride, to name a few. He is also well-known for his solo career and music, which blends country, pop and Gospel.

After a long hiatus from performing on the road, Mote would be traveling to the Panhandle for a performance in Arthur on Saturday, Aug. 29. Since they’d be in the area, Rogers decided to call Meier up.

Meier, who has now been attending Mitchell Berean for the past two years, was happy to receive the call and offered the opportunity to Ken Boehr, worship arts director at Mitchell Berean.

“He (Rogers) contacted me and said they would be in the area,” said Meier. “They said ‘we’d be happy to come there (Mitchell Berean)’ and I said all I can do is ask. I was just kind of the messenger. So, I gave it to Ken, and then he took it.”

According to Rogers, this weekend will be the second weekend back on the road for Mote since March 8. Rogers, who has been working with Mote for nearly 16 years, said they are both excited that it will be in Nebraska.

“We get treated royally in Nebraska,” he said. “Honestly, the people have been so sweet, and they love Gordon’s music.”

Meier and Boehr can attest to that. Meier said he’s been following Mote’s ministry for as long as he has known him. Even during COVID-19 when Mote did virtual concerts, Meier said he tuned into them and supported his ministry.

Boehr, who had been captivated by Mote’s message since he saw him play piano on his dad’s old recordings, was excited at the opportunity to bring Mote back to the Panhandle.

“Gordon has an incredible ministry and a heart for worship and a heart for the Lord,” said Boehr. “He uses his talent to encourage people in Christ and encourage the church.”

The concert will take place inside Mitchell Berean Church. Boehr said they have rows of chairs blocked off and will be offering hand sanitizer. People are welcome to wear a mask if they would like to, he said. Meier said he is grateful to the leadership at Mitchell Berean for allowing the concert. He said they had to go through a lot to make it happen.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, and the doors will open at 6 p.m.

