Fundraiser raises monies for child advocacy organizations

For the 12th year, the Light of Hope will be the major fundraiser to benefit two child advocacy organization, CAPstone and CASA of Scotts Bluff County.

This year, the event will be virtual, a “No-Show” Light of Hope, CAPstone director Monica Shambaugh said.

Through the years, the event has been a breakfast. Last year, it moved to a Business After Hours event, which Shambaugh described as successful. Organizers had hoped to host an evening event again this year. With the pandemic, officials decided to change course.

“In the grand scheme, we are just doing this one ‘virtual,’” Shambaugh said.

Initially, the event had been planned for Sept. 10, but Shambaugh said organizers were concerned about bringing in a speaker and able to only have half the capacity at the event as during a normal year.

The Light of Hope is the major fundraiser for both organizations. Funds from the fundraisers are split between the two organizations, both of which continue to see an increase in cases.

CASA director Kelsey McBride is new to the fundraiser, as she began in her position on June 29. It will be her first Light of Hope, though she has been involved in other non-profits through the years.

Last year, CASA helped 77 children, assigning volunteers who serve to represent the interests of children who are involved in child abuse and neglect cases before the court system.

“We have an average of 30 volunteers,” she said, saying that CASA’s goal is to have a CASA volunteer assigned to be the voice of children in every child abuse and neglect case in Scotts Bluff County. “We are always looking for more volunteers.”

CAPstone also continues to see its cases increase. In 2019, CAPstone served the most children it ever has in its history, being involved in 540 investigations. Forty-five percent of the cases were sexual abuse cases, Shambaugh said, mostly involving children from infants to 12-year-old children.

The organization, which provides forensic interviews to aid law enforcement in their investigations, also provides other services and Shambaugh said they referred 118 children for mental health services.

To date, she said, CAPstone is seeing similar numbers to 2019, only seeing 50 fewer cases at this time than the same time last year.

With school back in session, officials expect that they will see an increase in child abuse reporting as children interact with teachers, church leaders and others who are the main reporters in cases.

During the pandemic, Shambaugh said, they have seen an increase in domestic violence cases, which are referred to CAPstone when children are in the home. CAPstone has offices in Sidney, Alliance and Chadron, in addition to its office in Gering.

To begin raising monies, organizers have reached out to corporate sponsors. Thirty-seven have stepped forward with donations.

“We have had a great response,” Shambaugh said. “It amazes me how our businesses continue to support non-profits at this time.”

Each year, table captains invite guests to attend the Light of Hope, coming to hear more about the organizations and consider donating to the two organizations. This year, volunteers will work to send invitations, such as that you’d receive for a wedding or a graduation, and asked for their continued support of the two organizations. It’s hoped people will log on by Sept. 10, encouraged by social media posts, and make a donation.

“We welcome any donation,” Shambaugh said. “Anyhone who has a passion for kids, we hope they will donate. Every little bit helps.

Donations will be taken at the CAPstone website, www.capstonenebraska.com. People submitting donations should note, “Light of Hope” in the description. Online payment options, including PayPal, are available.

“You can get on now, if you want,” Shambaugh said. “Why wait?”

Other aspects of the fundraiser are also being planned. Bracelets have been designed, with the motto “Be Brave. Be Strong. Be You.” People are encouraged to wear the bracelets to help raise awareness about child abuse and neglect. The bracelets are free, courtesy of a corporate sponsor, to anyone who would like one.

The two organizations have also put together a T-shirt fundraiser. Sweatshirts and polos are also available. Orders are being taken until Sept. 6. Visit the Light of Hope Facebok page for more details.

Planning for next year’s Light of Hope is already underway and scheduled for Sept. 2, 2021. The speaker originally planned for this year, Erin Merryn, author of “An Unimaginable Act.” people interested in attending the event are encouraged to save the date.