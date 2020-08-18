The Gering Public Schools Board of Education approved an agreement with Twin City Development Association to build a house, constructed by high schoolers.

The board voted unanimously to approve the agreement to transfer the lot in Gering at 2535 Prairie Street. While the program was adopted into a career pathway last year, the program’s been running for several years, according to Gering High School Principal Rocky Schneider.

Students enrolled in the Building Trade Program will build the house, according to the contract. They’ll be responsible for carpentry, framing and hanging of cabinetry. The district will hire subcontractors for the basement, footings, basement floor, plumbing, electrical, HVAC and several other tasks.

The district is responsible for paying for services they contract and for purchasing materials. However, Twin City Development, or TCD, will reimburse the school at the end of the year when the property is returned to the developers to be sold. TCD is also responsible for paying tax on the property, according to the contract.

The district and TCD estimated the house to cost $215,000 to construct, according to the contract.

The construction is expected to take a year and be ready before June.

While the board spent just a few minutes approving the agreement on Monday, the program’s impact was on full display.

Board member Brady Shaul said he was an alumnus of the program.

“That’s where I got my passion,” Shaul said.

Shaul said the program was instrumental in helping him get started in college. It also eventually lead him to start his drafting business.

“I still stayed pretty close with one of my instructors,” Shaul said. “He has always had a bug in my ear about doing some drafting.”

