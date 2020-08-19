A Gering man faces charges after allegedly pulling a weapon and brandishing it during an Aug. 4 incident.

Chad Wentz, 47, has been charged with terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony.

According to an affidavit filed in Scotts Bluff County Court, Gering police responded on to the 1200 block of S Street regarding a report describing a man as “waving a gun around.” An arriving officer observed the man, later identified as Chad Wentz, standing at the southwest corner of 13th and S Street. The officer drew his weapon and ordered the man to raise his hands and lay down on the sidewalk.

Another officer arrived and handcuffed the man. The officer observed a handgun in the man’s right pocket while he laid on the sidewalk and the officer recovered the gun, which had a loaded magazine. A bullet was not loaded into the chamber.

The first officer removed additional items from the man’s pocket, finding two more loaded magazines containing 9mm bullets.

Officers questioned the man, who said his sister had been being harassed and he was walking in front of her home to protect her. He said he was yelling at people who he described as being in a truck and needing to leave. He claimed he had not taken the firearm out of his pocket or showed the gun to anyone. He denied having threatened anyone.

Police also interviewed a teen girl, who told police that she and other girls had brought food to their friend and that she had driven the street and did a U-Turn because she was not familiar with the area. The girl described Wentz as yelling at the group she was with and he yelled at her and called her a racial slur as she asked if if there was a problem. She said the group and the man were exchanged additional yelling. The girl provided a video which allegedly shows Wentz drawing a handgun from his right pocket, holding it to his side, swinging it and other actions, described “as if inviting them to a fight.” A second teen girl also described the man as pulling out a gun and flashing it after yelling at the girls. The girl told police that once the man observed them recording him, he put the gun back into his pocket.

The girls called police, who arrested the man on charges of terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Wentz was arraigned in Scotts Bluff County Court on Aug. 5 and bond was set at $75,000, which the man posted ten percent of to be released from jail. He waived appearance for a preliminary hearing and his case has been bound over to Scotts Bluff County Court for trial.