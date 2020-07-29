Gering public schools announced Wednesday night that classes in 2020 will be in-person with masks when social distancing is impossible.

Over the last few weeks, school districts across the state and country released plans to reopen school, after COVID-19 triggered a wave of school closures. The full plan was made available on the district’s website after the virtual presentation.

The district offered two options for parents returning their students to school: The traditional in-person option, now with a mask requirement; and an online remote learning option. Jennifer Sibal, community engagement director, said parents had until next week to decide between tradition and remote learning.

Sibal emphasized that the online option would be better than what the district offered in the spring. Kory Knight, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, also emphasized that grading and attendance would be enforced for online students as well.

Despite their controversial reputation, the mask requirement was sparsely discussed during the presentation.

Masks would be required on campus when students couldn’t maintain social distance, according to the plan. Sibal said the district would provide seven cloth masks to students, some from the district and some from ESU-13. She added that students could bring masks from home as well.

“The best way to keep your child in class is to wear a mask,” Kim Engel, health director for Panhandle Public Health District, said.

Engel told the viewers about a recent CDC case study that showed no transfer of COVID-19 when infected people and uninfected people wore masks.

Gering Superintendent Gary Cooper said the district would emphasize the need to wear masks over punishing students who didn’t wear them. Sibal told the viewers that students not wearing masks may be subject to more quarantine directives.

“We’re not going to crack the whip,” Cooper said in regards to mask enforcement.

Superintendent Gary Cooper also outlined the district’s sanitation plans. He said that students keeping their hands clean was the key.

Still, the masks controversy was addressed by the presenters.

“There’s not going to be any discrimination,” Cooper said. “We have a terrible situation in our nation, we don’t have to be that way in Gering.”

For most grades, school starts on Aug. 14.