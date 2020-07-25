A 44-year-old Gering woman has pleaded to charges that she illegally used funds as a power of attorney for her grandmother.

Melody Marsh had been charged in June 2019 with abuse of a vulnerable adult, a Class IIIA felony, and faced trial on that charge. However, Marsh has now entered into a plea agreement, pleading to a lesser charge of theft by taking, a Class I misdemeanor. The charge is punishable by up to a year in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.

The change of plea was entered during a hearing on July 1 and Marsh is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 4.

Charges stem from an investigation done by Gering police and police accused Marsh of writing more than $70,000 in personal checks and also using funds from a vehicle purchase. Gering Police investigator began an investigation in October 2018 after being notified by an adult protective services caseworker with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The caseworker was able to provide financial documents from US Bank for a 94-year-old woman, according to affidavits filed in Scotts Bluff County Court.

According to the records obtained by police, which covered a period of time from December 2017 through July 2018, Marsh had allegedly issued more than $70,750 in personal checks to herself and others, including family members, on the woman’s account. Marsh had power of attorney over the woman’s medical and financial affairs. Most of the funds in the account were derived from the sale of the home of Marsh’s grandmother.

Records from the Department of Motor Vehicles showed that Marsh had purchased a 2005 Ford F350 pickup in April 2018. On the same day, she allegedly withdrew $17,500 from her grandmother’s savings account and wrote a cashier’s check to purchase the vehicle.

The investigator also observed more than $51,000 in additional debits from Marsh’s grandmother’s account for purchases at online companies and local businesses. During the investigation, police also received a complaint from another bank, First National Bank, who notified authorities that large amounts of funds were being paid out of an account belonging to Marsh’s grandmother that did not involve care or benefit of the woman. A bank employee estimated that more than $20,800 had been spent at a lingerie retailer, for game tickets to Husker games, motel rooms and bills that were not the grandmother’s. The bank had put a hold on the woman’s account and required permission for all expenditures from the account.

Police also found that Marsh had allegedly put utility services to her home in her grandmother’s name, though the grandmother did not live at the home.

During pre-trial proceedings, Marsh unsuccessfully argued for the case to be dismissed, submitting an affidavit signed by her grandmother in November 2018 that she allowed her granddaughter to spend the funds. The affidavit was signed while police were investigating the case and witnessed by Neuwirth’s attorney at the time. Neuwirth died in August 2019, according to court records.

Marsh’s brother, Craig Neuwirth, of Thornton, Colorado, had also been charged in August 2019 with abuse of a vulnerable adult, a Class IV felony, but those charges appear to have been dismissed as the case is no longer available in online court records. Nebraska state statute prompts the sealing of court files in a case in which a person has had charges dismissed or been acquitted of a charge.