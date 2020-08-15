Gering Public Schools picked up a $2,000 grant for the high school’s burgeoning FFA program, according to Jennifer Sibal, the district’s community engagement director.

The FFA program will purchase start-up equipment, like a gavel and jackets, with the money, according to Carrie Johns, an ag teacher at Gering High School. The grant was provided by Farm Credit Services of America, a financial cooperative, who provided $96,200 in grants this year, according to a news release from Sibal.

“Basically, once we get kids in the building and get paid, we’ll be on a roll,” Johns said.

The club offers students interested in agriculture an opportunity to apply what they’ve learned in the classroom, according to Johns. This comes in the form of competitions.

Johns added that FFA students also have access to leadership conventions.

While Gering’s FFA program is still trying to get off the ground, the district’s agriculture education career pathway is headed into its second year with Johns at the helm. The program was started in fall 2019.

To be in FFA, a student has to be enrolled in agriculture classes, so the program was a must for getting FFA to Gering. The only other barrier to students joining FFA is a fee. Johns said the group had yet to decide the fee for the new program.

“Once I get some members interested, we’ll discuss that,” Johns said.

Johns said national and state dues were $18.

The typical FFA experience involves traveling to conventions and competing in competitions, activities that are difficult, and few and far between during the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the Celebrate Nebraska FFA Days and the 93rd National FFA Convention and Expo went virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, for example.

“It’s definitely made it more challenging to have these opportunities for the kids,” Johns said.

She credited the state FFA chapter’s efforts to make things virtual and expected those changes to continue throughout the rest of the year. Despite this, Johns said she was looking forward to getting back to teaching agriculture.

“I really like being able to do the whole farm-to-fork discussion for those kids that may not see that,” she said.